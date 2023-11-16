myQ Smart Garage Products Now Available at Major Retailers Nationwide - Just in Time for the Holidays!

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Group's myQ smart garage products, including the top-rated myQ Smart Garage Control, the myQ Smart Garage Camera and the award winning myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad are now available in leading retail stores across the country. Customers can find myQ products at trusted retailers including Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Costco. Already sold in major home improvement stores including Home Depot, Lowe's and Menard's, this expansion brings the convenience and security of myQ's smart garage solutions to millions of homeowners, just in time for the holiday season.

The garage plays a pivotal role in modern households, serving as the primary entryway for nearly 70% of homes. myQ's smart access ecosystem of products work together with the highly rated myQ app (4.8 -star rating, with over one million verified reviews) to control, secure and monitor the garage -from anywhere.

"Our expansion into these popular stores underscores the growing demand for our innovative products, as well as the trust and recognition myQ has garnered from both retailers and consumers," said Adam Soliman, Vice President of Sales, Retail at Chamberlain Group. "The timing is perfect as the holiday season is approaching, and our myQ devices make great stocking stuffers. What better way to show your friends and family you care than by giving them the gift of peace of mind, convenience, and enhanced home security."

According to the 2023 Deloitte holiday retail survey, preference for shopping in-store has returned to pre-pandemic levels, with shoppers allocating a significant portion of their holiday budget to in-store shopping. Whether it's a gift or to add to your own home, now you can conveniently get the following myQ smart garage products at your favorite retail store.

The myQ Smart Garage Control was designed to turn an ordinary garage door opener into a smart opener so you never have to worry if you left the garage door open ever again. You can monitor and open/close it from anywhere with the myQ app.

The myQ Smart Garage Camera adds an extra layer of security by adding live video streaming, recorded events and 2-way communication to the myQ app, so you can see who is coming and going.

The myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad replaces your old garage keypad (numeric pad mounted outside garage door) so you can SEE and CONTROL who opens your home's busiest entryway. This first-to-market device includes a high-definition camera to help enhance the security of your home while empowering you to effortlessly manage access. Within the myQ app, you can create and manage personalized PIN codes, set limits on days and times when codes can be used, get notifications when the garage is accessed, and be alerted when someone or something is detected in your driveway. No more worrying about lost keys or unauthorized entries.

myQ products can also be purchased through leading online retailer like Amazon.com as well as on myQ.com. For more information on myQ smart home products visit www.myQ.com. Click here for press kit with product images.

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group, a Blackstone company, is a global leader pioneering smart access with products that provide seamless, secure access to homes, businesses and communities across the globe. Our recognizable brands, including LiftMaster® and Chamberlain®, are found in 50+ million homes. Our products are powered by myQ®, a top Lifestyle app on the leading app stores, and our patented vehicle-to-home connectivity solution, myQ Connected Garage, is found in millions of vehicles from the leading automakers. 10+ million people rely on myQ every day to control and monitor their garages, homes, and businesses, from anywhere.

