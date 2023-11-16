MUSINSA Kicks Off it's Mega F/W Event 'Monster Sale'

Customers can meet the trendiest K fashion brands wi th a d iscount

Renowned names ARCHIVE BOLD, GLOWNY, SATUR and thisisneverthat are among the 800 participating brands

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MUSINSA, a Seoul-based fashion e-commerce store, announced its Black Friday event, the 'Monster Sale,' running from November 17 to 29(KST).

Positioned as the premier event of the F/W season, Monster Sale invites customers to an exclusive experience, unveiling the trendiest K fashion brands at discounts of up to 90%. Renowned names like ARCHIVE BOLD, GLOWNY, musinsa standard, SATUR, thisisneverthat are among about 800 participating brands, offering a selection of 90 thousand products.

Throughout the event, MUSINSA introduces a diverse range of offerings. Daily 'Brand Day' features 24 curated brands offering discounted prices, 'Special Offers' presenting the trendiest items at exclusive prices, and 'Raffles' offer a chance to win coveted collectibles like Maison Margiela x Gentle monster MMO and Supreme Seoul Box Logo T-shirt 23FW. Additionally, customers can enjoy the 'Summer Clearance,' with discounts up to 50% off on last season's favorites.

Leading K fashion trendsetters such as 999 Humanity, AMOMENTO, Arch The, INSILENCE, NUMBERING, POTTERY and more are participating in the Monster Sale, a departure from the norm. Moreover, a content series titled 'K-pop stars' latest fashion, presenting styling items of K-pop artists, specially crafted for fans.

MUSINSA also features a content series titled 'What kind of Monster Are You?,' spotlighting individuals passionate about specific fashion categories. In collaboration with influencers and fashion magazines globally, this series provides customers with the opportunity to explore the fashion favorites of trendsetters worldwide, with the chance to have these curated items at special prices. To complement this series, SNS events await customers on MUSINSA global's instagram.

For more details, visit MUSINSA global and meet the latest K fashion trends with special offerings.

MUSINSA Kicks Off it’s Mega FW Event ‘Monster Sale’ (PRNewswire)

about MUSINSA

Established as an online fashion community in 2001, MUSINSA has grown to become a leading fashion platform in South Korea, featuring over 1,000 K-fashion labels in 13 countries worldwide. Committed to supporting small and medium-sized fashion brands through various marketing activities and investments, MUSINSA has achieved a valuation exceeding $2.5 billion, solidifying its position as a leading fashion company.

