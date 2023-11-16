Medical Solutions CNO named to 2023 SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems, congratulates Patti Artley, Chief Nursing Officer, for being named to the 2023 SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list. Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, released the list which recognizes the significant contributions and influence of women industry-wide.

Medical Solutions Logo (PRNewswire)

Artley, who began at Medical Solutions in 2022, directs the organization's clinical and performance management teams while providing the clinical voice on an executive level. She has been a registered nurse for more than 35 years and has served in a variety of nursing and clinical leadership roles, including Chief Nursing Officer for a statewide hospital system. Artley has also served as the president of the South Carolina Organization of Nurse Leaders and is a member of several committees at the state and national level focused on workforce solutions.

"We are immensely proud and honored to have Patti as an integral part of our leadership team," said Craig Meier, CEO of Medical Solutions. "Her dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to our clients and the industry as a whole have earned her a well-deserved place on this list, and it is with great pleasure that I congratulate her for this remarkable achievement."

SIA's research consistently shows that despite women dominating offices worldwide in the staffing industry, only a few women make it to the top roles in organizations. The Global Power 150 Women in Staffing shines the spotlight on female leaders making a difference inside and outside of boardrooms.

"The incredible impact of the 2023 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing is made even more remarkable given our current environment of post-pandemic shifts, economic concerns and geopolitical issues," said Ursula Williams, chief operating officer for SIA. "Meeting such dramatic change and challenges with innovation and growth is a true power move, and the powerhouse women on this list have made such moves in the workforce solutions ecosystem. A huge congratulations to this year's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing."

This year's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list includes profiles highlighting each honoree at si100women.staffingindustry.com.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems. Together with its family brands, Aureus Medical Group, Matchwell, HOST Healthcare, FocusOne Solutions, and WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, Medical Solutions connects nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, per diem, and international staffing. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Medical Solutions maintains office locations in San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Tupelo, Mississippi; Durham, North Carolina; and Tampa and Jacksonville Beach, Florida. For more information, visit www.medicalsolutions.com.

