Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago

BISMARCK, N.D., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: MDU) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of 12.5 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable Jan. 1, 2024, to stockholders of record Dec. 14, 2023.

MDU Resources logo
MDU Resources logo(PRNewswire)

About MDU Resources
MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index, provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095
Investor Contact: Brent Miller, assistant treasurer, 701-530-1730

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdu-resources-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-301991022.html

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.