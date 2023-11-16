Frosty it Forward: Wendy's Frosty Key Tags Are Back this Season of Giving to Support Foster Care Adoption

Honor National Adoption Month and enjoy a year of FREE Jr. Frosty Treats with any purchase when you buy a $3 Frosty Key Tag* to support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

‘Tis Frosty Key Tag Season: $3 for 365 Days of Free* Jr. Frosty Treats (PRNewswire)

WHAT:

'Tis the season for giving back! Beginning this National Adoption Month, Wendy's® is bringing back its sweet Frosty® Key Tag fundraiser. By purchasing a Frosty Key Tag for just $3, fans will receive one FREE Jr. Frosty, including the new limited-time Peppermint Frosty, with any purchase* every. single. day. until the end of 2024. What's even sweeter? The campaign supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and the nonprofit's commitment to helping find safe, permanent and loving homes for the more than 113,000 children waiting in foster care.

HOW & WHERE:

Beginning Monday, November 20, 2023, through February 14, 2024, here are three ways fans can purchase Wendy's Frosty Key Tags:

In Restaurant: Simply ask to add a Frosty Key Tag when placing an order.

Wendy's Mobile App: Fans will have two options to purchase Frosty Key Tags through the Fans will have two options to purchase Frosty Key Tags through the Wendy's app . Opt for a digital Frosty Key Tag to instantly receive your Frosty Key Tag as a mobile offer, which can be applied to future mobile orders and added to your Wendy's Rewards card for in-restaurant scanning.** Or, purchase a physical Frosty Key Tag with any in-app order to receive a Frosty Key Tag that can be added to your favorite key chain.

Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Website: For the ultimate stocking stuffer to gift all your loved ones, purchase Frosty Key Tags in bulk on the For the ultimate stocking stuffer to gift all your loved ones, purchase Frosty Key Tags in bulk on the Foundation's website

WHY:

Whatever your motivation is for racing to purchase Frosty Key Tags this holiday season, you will directly benefit the work of the Foundation and help make more of life's special moments possible for children waiting in foster care. Siblings Isaiah, Jordan and Sophia, who were adopted with help from the Foundation, now have the chance to take family vacations together, "We went to the Sequoia National Park, where we got to see all the sequoia trees. That was pretty cool," shared Isaiah, adopted at age 12.

This year, Wendy's is prepared to raise the most money through this campaign ever, supporting the Foundation's work to find forever families before children age out of the foster care system without the safety net of a family. Talk about a sweet way to honor National Adoption Month.

To learn more about Frosty Key Tags and how Wendy's is working to make more family moments possible, visit Wendy's Square Deal Blog or www.davethomasfoundation.org.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*At participating U.S. locations. 90 percent of every $3 Frosty Key Tag sold from 11/20/2023 to 2/14/2024 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Frosty Key Tags valid from 11/20/2023 – 12/31/2024. One free Jr. Frosty per visit with any purchase.

**Wendy's app download and account registration required to purchase and redeem the digital Frosty Key Tag through the Wendy's app. Digital Frosty Key Tag will be automatically added to user's account immediately upon purchase. Offer refreshes hourly and is only valid for one use per order with any purchase until 12/31/2024.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

‘Tis Frosty Key Tag Season: $3 for 365 Days of Free* Jr. Frosty Treats (PRNewswire)

Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wendy's Company