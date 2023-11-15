PLAYA BOWLS ANNOUNCES 2023 WINTER SPECIALS

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Shop Celebrates the Limited-Time Menu Launch with a Contest to Attend the 2024 Winter X Games in Aspen, CO

BELMAR, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls, the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls, juices, smoothies, cold brew and more, has officially revealed its winter limited-time offers. These seasonal specials are set to debut on November 15 and continue through January 31. Additionally, from November 15 until November 19, Playa Rewards members can receive $3 off one item from the brand's winter specials menu. This offer can be redeemed via Playa Bowls' mobile app, in shop, or online. Guests can join Playa Rewards through the brand's mobile app.

The limited-time menu will feature a delicious twist on the nostalgic flavors of winter such as peppermint and gingerbread. As a part of the seasonal specials, Playa Bowls has partnered with Chobani for its Peppermint Mocha Sweet Cream Cold Brew that perfectly transitions your tastebuds from fall to winter. Menu items include:

North Pole Acai Bowl: Playa Acai with blueberry flax granola, banana, strawberry, Nutella, mint, and crushed peppermint

Avalanche Coconut Bowl: Playa Coconut blended with blue spirulina topped with blueberry flax granola, banana, strawberry, walnuts, coconut flakes, and cinnamon

Gingerbread Smoothie 16oz & 20oz: Banana, vanilla protein powder, blueberry flax granola, gingerbread spice, cinnamon, and oat milk

Peppermint Mocha Sweet Cream Cold Brew 16oz & 20oz: Chicory coffee concentrate ( New Orleans style) with Chobani® Coffee Creamer Peppermint Mocha, and oat milk

Gingerbread Protein Bites: Blueberry flax granola, peanut butter, honey, chia seeds, vanilla whey protein powder, brown sugar, and gingerbread spice

In celebration of these seasonal specials and keeping in tune with the adventurous spirit of Pineappleland throughout the colder months, Playa Bowls will launch a giveaway on social media for a trip to the 2024 Winter X Games in Aspen, CO for one lucky Playa Bowls follower and guest. To participate in this contest, entrants must like and comment on Playa Bowls giveaway post, tagging a friend in the comments -- both parties must be following @playabowls and the winner must be a Playa Bowls Rewards member. For a bonus entry, participants can visit a Playa Bowls shop and share their winter specials order on Instagram, tagging @playabowls. The contest is open for entries beginning December 4 through December 11. Playa Bowls will select and announce the winner on December 12. The winner will receive a $500 gift card for flights, as well as hotel accommodations for two nights in Aspen.

"Every quarter, we innovate our menu to introduce new seasonal offers that blend seamlessly with our signature menu items," said Nicolle DuBose, Chief Marketing Officer of Playa Bowls. "Our limited-time offers are thoughtfully crafted and play on the healthy and active lifestyle habits that Playa Bowls promotes. We're continuously looking for ways to promote this lifestyle and foster unique experiences for our customers, which is why we are also celebrating the launch of our winter specials with a giveaway trip to the 2024 Winter X Games."

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment. Today, the brand has over 200 shops systemwide, operating in 22 states.

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 200 shops nationwide that operate in 22 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

