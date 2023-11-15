BAKER'S® BOURBON BRINGS ITS LEGACY TO LIFE THROUGH EXCLUSIVE ART COLLECTION

Hand-sculpted metal artwork collection celebrates the intricate details that make single barrel bourbon unique

CLERMONT, Ky., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker's® Bourbon, an ultra-premium single barrel bourbon, is proud to unveil an original collection of five distinctive art pieces as unique as the brand and its namesake. Titled, "Made Different," the collection of hand-sculpted metal artwork was created by acclaimed metal sculptor, Barbie The Welder, who found inspiration in the individualistic spirit that she shares with former Beam family distiller Baker Beam and the single barrel bourbon named after him.

A hand-sculpted metal piece titled, (PRNewswire)

As a single barrel bourbon, no two barrels of Baker's Bourbon are the same. Within each bottle is a bold bourbon made of distinct nuances that deliver a unique experience. Similarly, art thrives on individuality, is derived from experience, and no two pieces are the same. Crafted from repurposed metal, each elaborate, sculpted art piece in the "Made Different" collection brings to life the legacy and craftsmanship behind the Baker's Bourbon, celebrating the small details and nuances that make a masterpiece, a masterpiece.

The collection includes:

'Rebel With a Cause' - Inspired by Baker Beam's life and one-of-a-kind, rebellious spirit, this sculpture replicates our namesake's iconic leather jacket.

'Time's Sweet Promise' - Paying homage to the benefits of time in crafting bourbon, this piece celebrates the distinction between good and great as we wait patiently for the perfect moment to transition our bourbon from barrel to bottle.

'The Distinguished Single' - In both bourbon and art, creating a masterpiece is derived in the details. This unique hand-sculpted piece honors the nuances that make each barrel of Baker's Single Barrel Bourbon unique and noteworthy.

'Kentucky Love' - A love letter to the origin of Baker's Bourbon, this piece honors Baker Beam's home and the love that he and the entire Beam family of distillers have for Kentucky with a sculpture featuring the limestone water, Kentucky woods and, of course, a bourbon rackhouse.

'The Craftsman's Legacy' - A tribute to the craftsmanship of generations of Beam master distillers, this piece honors those who have contributed countless hours to perfecting their skills and share a profound passion for bourbon.

When creating the collection, Barbie The Welder explored another art form important to herself and the Baker's brand: storytelling. To capture the story of Baker's Bourbon, she connected with the Beam family's seventh and eighth generation Master Distillers Fred and Freddie Noe, absorbing their stories about bold bourbon and Jim Beam's motorcycle-riding, maverick grandnephew, Baker Beam. She was then able to bring both facets to life through her own vision and creativity, creating elaborate, tangible pieces of art made from repurposed metal that celebrate the originality of both bourbon and art.

"I'm incredibly honored to have had the opportunity to work with Baker's Bourbon to create this unique art collection which resonated with me and inspired me personally," said Barbie Parsons, professionally known as Barbie The Welder. "With this collection, I wanted to make sure that I demonstrated my commitment to creating high-quality, detailed pieces just like the craftsmen and craftswomen at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. do with Baker's Bourbon. It's truly amazing how both bourbon and art can bring people together."

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to breathe life into the narrative of Baker's Bourbon and the remarkable journey of Baker Beam through art as exquisite and refined as our bourbon itself," said Seventh Generation Master Distiller Fred Noe. "I could tell right away that Barbie was the perfect partner to bring this treasured brand to life. Her meticulously handcrafted sculptures stand as one-of-a-kind masterpieces and will offer a fresh perspective that truly celebrates the intricacies of our bourbon like never before."

Starting on November 17, fans of bourbon and art alike can find more information and purchase each piece on Barbie The Welder's website, www.barbiethewelder.com/bakersbourbon . For more information about Baker's Bourbon, please visit www.bakersbourbon.com .

About Baker's Bourbon

Baker's Bourbon is a Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey bottled at 107 proof and aged a minimum of seven years. Created in 1992 by Sixth Generation Beam Master Distiller Booker Noe as part of the original Small Batch Bourbon Collection, Baker's Bourbon is named in honor of Baker Beam – grand-nephew of Jim Beam and a tenured distiller who worked at the Jim Beam Distillery for 38 years. Originally created as a small batch bourbon, Baker's Bourbon re-emerged as a single barrel product in 2019 to celebrate the individual characteristics inside each and every Baker's Bourbon barrel, while delivering the smooth, medium-bodied bourbon fans enjoy.

About Barbie The Welder

Barbie The Welder is an American sculptor who creates detailed, unique art pieces from repurposed metal that have been featured across the globe. Exemplifying the same maverick spirit as Baker Beam, Barbie uses her creativity to interpret themes through her own lens. As a self-taught designer, she paved her own way into the art world by honing in on her love of creativity and craftsmanship.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

Baker's® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 53.5% Alc./Vol. ©2023 James B. Beam Distilling Co., Clermont, KY.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beam Suntory Inc.