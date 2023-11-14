Holes-In-One for All: Puttshack Earns Sensory Inclusive Certification

Tech-infused mini-golf leader partners with KultureCity for sensory inclusive environments

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience, is proud to announce it has earned the Sensory Inclusive™ certification from Alabama-based nonprofit, KultureCity. This certification demonstrates Puttshack's commitment to advocating for all individuals, as the company will now be offering sensory bags to guests of all ages with sensory processing needs. Puttshack combines its ground-breaking, patented Trackaball™ technology with a first-class, immersive social environment to elevate the game of mini golf into a cutting-edge experience that is unlike anything in the innovative competitive socializing market.

Puttshack & Kulture City (PRNewswire)

KultureCity makes its Sensory Inclusive™ Certification available to venues, organizations, small businesses, or other caring individuals who want to better engage with those who have sensory needs and embrace the uniqueness of all people. One in six individuals in the United States lives with a sensory processing need, and Puttshack recognized an opportunity to ensure those people are afforded the chance to enjoy the company's mini golf enhanced by the patented Trackaball™ technology along with a premium culinary experience.

"One of Puttshack's core values is "Care Deeply". We care deeply for the communities in which we serve, and it was an important goal for Puttshack's leadership team to find a way to provide tools for individuals with sensory needs to still be able to enjoy a round of tech-infused mini golf with friends and family," said Joe Vrankin, Chief Executive Officer "Bright lights and loud music are part of the Puttshack experience, however, with the expertise of KultureCity, Puttshack was able to implement tools to make this goal a reality."

"Inclusivity means inclusivity for all. Our mission is to provide a fun, safe Puttshack experience for all members of our diverse communities. This partnership with KultureCity allows us to welcome guests with sensory needs for a safe, comfortable, and fun experience," said Susan Walmesley, Chief Marketing Officer at Puttshack. "We take immense pride in our guest services, and we cannot thank the team at KultureCity enough for working with us to receive this exciting certification."

To receive Sensory Inclusive certification from KultureCity, Puttshack trained its associates to assist guests with sensory needs. To support these guests, Puttshack has arranged for sensory bags with an assortment of tools to be available for guests who may handle Puttshack's colorful, dynamic environment differently. Starting late October 2023, guests can check out sensory bags at no cost from Guest Services. Equipped with noise-reducing headphones, fidget tools, and other resources, these sensory bags allow guests with sensory sensitivities to participate in mini golf, allowing them to fully engage with the technology-enhanced gameplay that makes Puttshack a one-of-a-kind experience.

"We are always so excited to welcome more organizations and companies to the list of KultureCity Sensory Inclusive places, and Puttshack offers such a fantastic, fun experience that now even more people will get to enjoy," said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director at KultureCity. "We commend Puttshack's leadership for committing to Sensory Inclusion, and we are proud to have Puttshack join us in our efforts to create environments for all individuals with sensory needs to have access to exciting past times."

Puttshack invites all guests, including those with added sensory needs, to experience the latest leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Puttshack's Trackaball™ technology is integrated through the entire game experience, including seamless automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, hazards that will lose points, interactive games at each hole and more. A few of the most popular holes include life-size beer pong, roulette, connect four, and a Trivial Puttsuit hole, all of which allow guests to enjoy the game of mini golf and compete in some of their favorite nostalgic games. The gameplay is matched by an imaginative, globally inspired dining menu and signature hand-crafted cocktails, as well as world-class hospitality with an upscale vibe.

Moving forward, all future Puttshack venues will complete certification within the first six months of opening. For more information as to which venues have received Sensory Inclusive Certification, please visit Puttshack's website puttshack.com.

For more information about Puttshack, please visit puttshack.com . For all media inquiries please reach out to puttshackpr@revolutionworld.com .

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generational appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point-scoring game within an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for a date, a night out with friends and family, celebrating birthdays or hosting a company outing. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has nine U.S. locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale, and St. Louis, along with four London locations, with additional global expansion plans. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, with a U.K. headquarters in London. For more information, please visit puttshack.com .

About KultureCity

KultureCity is a Nonprofit organization which directs users of their app to sensory-friendly accommodations at more than 900 different venues in the United States. The app is designed to assist guests with autism and other sensory processing disorders in finding sensory-friendly locations.

Puttshack (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Puttshack