COAST Autonomous and Nexxiot Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Port and Rail Yard Operations

PASADENA, Calif. and ZURICH, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COAST Autonomous, Inc. (COAST), a leader in AI and Autonomous Systems for industrial applications, and Nexxiot, a leader of Asset Intelligence solutions, have entered into a strategic partnership to improve efficiency, security, and safety in logistics operations.

This partnership unites COAST's award-winning autonomous technology with Nexxiot's expertise in digitalizing shipping containers and railcars to optimize Port and Rail Yard operations.

COAST deploys fleets of self-driving vehicles to solve industrial use cases, such as transporting crews, delivering equipment and supplies, and moving shipping containers. COAST has developed the Harvester (pictured) from the ground-up to deliver real-time, location-accurate inventories of shipping containers, trailers and automobiles. The Harvester also serves as an invaluable force multiplier to enhance around-the-clock security for industrial and sensitive locations by monitoring fence lines and identifying intruders. COAST's proprietary Autonomous Systems include mapping, robotics, AI, fleet management, and supervision - all designed with safety as a priority.

Nexxiot, known for its digitalization of shipping container and railcar asset fleets, offers a network of self-powered sensors and analytics that provide essential insights into supply chain operations. Integrating data from Nexxiot's intermodal and rail assets with COAST vehicles, is set to dramatically improve visibility in ports and rail yards. The partnership will deliver commercial benefits to multiple stakeholders in the logistics industry, by enhancing real-time data fusion.

Stefan Kalmund, CEO of Nexxiot, explained, "We are combining data streams in innovative ways. For instance, sensors can automatically request a COAST vehicle in response to an unexpected opening, providing real-time video data for inspection. We will also use the partnership to offer precise location services to large ports and terminals, including the confirmation of rail car locations and container positions within stacks."

"We have a range of autonomous vehicles performing a variety of mission critical use cases at industrial locations across the US", said David M. Hickey, Chairman and CEO of COAST. "It makes perfect sense for the Harvester to fuse data from the Nexxiot sensors to identify railcars and specific containers even when stacked. It also makes sense for the Harvester to operate missions seamlessly when requested by Nexxiot to locate a container or railcar and transmit real-time images and location details to the customer. This functionality will allow our customers to inspect assets remotely from the safety of their facilities. We are thrilled to work with Nexxiot and believe this is the beginning of an exciting partnership to provide end-to-end visibility of assets for shipping and rail clients."

The collaboration between COAST and Nexxiot also aims to improve the efficiency, safety, and security of Port and Rail Yard operations and offer faster handling and high-quality cargo processing to the benefit of the broader logistics industry.

About COAST

COAST Autonomous, Inc. (COAST) is working to redefine industrial sites with cutting-edge AI and Autonomous Systems built for work and solving use cases that are either dangerous, dirty or dull. COAST's Autonomous Road Machines (ARMs) are setting new benchmarks in safety, efficiency, and sustainability by transporting crew, equipment and supplies, and shipping containers across challenging terrains. To solve these use cases, COAST designs custom ARMs, such as the P-1 Shuttle and Harvester or converts existing vehicles, such as the Polaris ProXD, Taylor Dunn "Big Foot" or Terminal Tractor, to get the job done. COAST ARMs are equipped with suites of AI-powered sensors and engines that provide real-time, location accurate inventories designed to provide actionable insight. COAST ARMs also deliver mission critical site security by identifying fence line breaches and intruders. For more information about COAST, please contact info@coastautonomous.com or anghiem@coastautonomous.com.

About Nexxiot

Nexxiot's mission is to enable the autonomous movement of freight. This empowers clients to achieve operational excellence, profitability, and growth using existing assets and infrastructure.

Nexxiot's Asset Intelligence technology enhances railcars and shipping containers to make them into connected agents that make autonomous decisions based on supply chain objectives and strategy. This ensures efficient, environmentally friendly, and safe movements of freight.

Nexxiot has one of the largest device fleets installed globally, with more than one million assets equipped for clients, including Hapag-Lloyd, Knorr-Bremse, VTG, Ermewa, Deutsche Bahn, SBB, Railpulse members, and others.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Nexxiot has more than 150 engineers and industry experts, serving clients from its offices in Germany, and North America. For more information on Nexxiot, visit www.nexxiot.com

