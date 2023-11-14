Acadia Infrastructure Capital Launches Investment Platform to Accelerate U.S. Energy Transition

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acadia Infrastructure Capital (Acadia), a specialized investment platform focused on driving the transition to reliable clean energy, officially launches today in New York City. Comprising a team of industry veterans, Acadia is poised to support U.S. energy transition infrastructure through strategic mid-market deployment of common and structured equity and facilitation of major tax credit transfers.

Leveraging extensive investment experience and deep market insights, Acadia offers institutional investors and corporations bespoke programs designed to tap into the multi-trillion-dollar market of U.S. energy transition infrastructure. "Our approach pushes past the traditional boundaries of intermittent renewable energy, using scale, analytics, and tailored solutions to navigate complex energy markets," said Tim Short, Managing Partner of Acadia.

Unique Investment Strategy

Acadia's investment methodology creates equity solutions that align with developers' needs, while offering differentiated risk/return exposure to clean energy investments. "We are focused on relationships with a handful of institutional investors. By creating structured investment programs, we can accommodate each investor's specific requirements," emphasized Michael Hamilton, Partner at Acadia.

The platform addresses critical funding gaps in clean energy projects, tapping into the vast potential of the U.S. renewable energy market, expected to attract $2 trillion over the next decade.1 Acadia is well-positioned to help bridge the equity funding shortfall created by the Inflation Reduction Act and other clean energy targets.

Experienced Leadership

Under the leadership of Tim Short and Michael Hamilton, recognized industry leaders with over 20 years of energy and infrastructure investment experience, the Acadia team brings deep expertise from fund managers such as KKR, Capital Dynamics, AMP Capital, and BlackRock. The team's comprehensive knowledge spans energy, infrastructure, and environmental investment, ensuring Acadia delivers innovative and effective investment solutions.

Strategic Partnerships and Additionality

Acadia is identifying corporate partners to take a lead role in forming a Climate and Community Impact Coalition, leveraging tax credits created under the IRA to originate high-impact renewable energy deals, centering environmental justice in sustainability efforts and facilitating significant investments tailored to corporations' unique objectives.

Investors and corporate management teams are invited to learn more about Acadia's innovative approach to energy transition investment by visiting the company's website at www.acadiainfrastructure.com and following Acadia Infrastructure Capital on LinkedIn.

About Acadia Infrastructure Capital:

Acadia Infrastructure Capital is a specialized investment platform committed to accelerating the U.S. transition to reliable clean energy. Acadia provides institutional investors and corporations with unique opportunities in the future of energy through its focus on mid-market opportunities. Led by a team of industry veterans, Acadia leverages deep market expertise to deliver bespoke investment solutions in the clean energy sector.

Footnote:

(1) S&P Global / IHS Markit, October 2022, "Estimates of the total direct impact of the IRA financial and fiscal provisions range as high as $800 billion over the next decade, supporting more than twice that amount in private capital investment".

