TrueNet Communications' Wireless Network Services to Transform the Future of Wireless Connectivity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueNet Communications Corp., an industry leading outside plant engineering and professional services company supporting the telecommunications market, is pleased to share about its industry-leading Wireless Network Services. Network operators of all sizes and types can rely on TrueNet's industry and technical expertise in building, operating, and maintaining wireless networks that drive digital connection and transformation.

TrueNet's Wireless offers high-quality solutions that can be tailored to a variety of carrier needs and challenges – from building and maintaining networks from their hub locations to tower locations with 4G, LTE, 5G, DAS, Small Cell and IoT. Our wireless services portfolio includes: installation, commissioning, & integration (ICI), and DC power; small cell deployments; macrocell deployments, including tower work; fixed wireless deployments; site surveys; quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC); drone-powered GIS photogrammetry and 3D modeling; drive testing; and civil design and zoning design.

Our approach seamlessly integrates in-house expertise with state-of-the-art technologies. For example, we leverage GIS-enabled photogrammetry drones for QA/QC and 3D modeling, allowing us to deliver highly accurate results that can support current and future needs.

"We're laser-focused on delivering a best-in-class customer experience through advanced wireless network services," says Brett Staehr, TrueNet's Vice President of Professional Services and Wireless. "Keeping communities connected in today's digital era is more important than ever, and I'm proud of the investments we've made in our Wireless portfolio that will enable connections across North America."

TrueNet is now supporting wireless networks across the U.S. and Canada. Contact Steve Weeks, Principal Sales Engineer for Professional Services and Wireless, at +1-904-705-7100 or sweeks@truenetcommunications.com, or visit https://truenetcommunications.com/wireless/ to learn more.

About TrueNet Communications Corp.

TrueNet Communications Corp. is an industry leading outside plant (OSP) engineering, construction, and professional services company serving the largest telecommunications service providers and multi-service operators (MSOs) in North America. Since 1985, the company has provided advanced outside plant solutions by utilizing the latest innovative, exclusive, automation tools across the United States and Canada. In 2016, TrueNet was acquired by Fujitsu, one of the world's largest IT and Network services companies, adding world-class expertise and resources as a total network solution provider. TrueNet Communications Corp. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, visit www.truenetcommunications.com .

