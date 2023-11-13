JSAUX's celebrates Black Friday on its new website

The event will be held from November 9 to November 30

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After revamping its website, electronics manufacturer JSAUX announces its first major sale event, just in time for Black Friday . For the very first time, customers will be able to purchase its new line of accessories (ROG Ally, iPhone 15) at a discounted price. Besides, JSAUX is introducing the Wishlist Event, in which three customers will get the items in their wish lists for free.

The Black Friday event will be held from November 9 to November 30. JSAUX will host exclusive discounts on a wide range of products on its website, including Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and iPhone 15 accessories, as well as various cables, power chargers, and more.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the featured products with discounted prices:

Customers will be able to save money thanks to additional promotions during the event. Those who spend over $50 will receive an extra 10% off, those that go over $100 will get an additional 20% discount. And those customers that spend over $200 will have an extra 30% off.

Last but not least, JSAUX will pick three users and gift them every item in their wishlist. The winners will be picked at different stages during the promotion. Keep an eye on JSAUX's social media platforms for more details about this promo.

