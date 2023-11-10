Guidehouse Executives Honored with Leading for IMPACT Women in Leadership Awards

Health Segment Partners Marguerite Clarkson, PhD, and Cara Klansek named FORUM 2023 Leading for IMPACT, Women in Leadership Award winners



WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that Marguerite Clarkson, PhD, and Cara Klansek, both partners in the firm's Health segment, have been named FORUM 2023 Leading for IMPACT, Women in Leadership Award winners. The prestigious honor recognizes women leading organizations and mission-focused strategic programs across the federal civilian, federal and military health, technology, and consulting communities.

Clarkson, a PhD neuroscientist, applies a unique scientific perspective to her work supporting the National Institutes of Health (NIH). She is skilled in blending organizational transformation, human capital, change management, and process automation to support her client's strategic priorities. Her team has received more than 20 NIH and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awards for collaboration, teamwork, and innovation. Prior to Guidehouse, Clarkson was a post-doctoral fellow at NIH.

Klansek is a recognized public health strategist focused on creating and leading multidisciplinary teams that solve the most complex public health issues. She works with clients across HHS, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA). This includes supporting HRSA's vision to modernize the design and implementation of the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network to drive improvements in equity, patient outcomes, and patient safety. Klansek was also named a WashingtonExec 2023 Pinnacle Awards finalist for Healthcare Executive of the Year.

"Marguerite's and Cara's innovative leadership expertise and dedication are invaluable in supporting the missions of our HHS clients," said Sarah Garnett, Guidehouse Public Health leader. "We are thrilled to recognize their significant contributions in helping our clients outmaneuver their most difficult challenges to better serve their communities and create healthier societies."

Award winners were selected by a panel of current and former federal and industry leaders from across the federal health and IT sector. They were honored for creating a positive impact on society and within their work at an awards dinner on Nov. 7 in Washington, D.C.

A four-time Best in KLAS® winner in 2023, Guidehouse helps organizations modernize and innovate healthcare services, finances, and operations. Ranked 2022's second-largest healthcare management consulting firm by Modern Healthcare, the Guidehouse Health team assists providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, payers, and other organizations with solving the industry's most complex challenges.

