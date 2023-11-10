Digital Brands Group to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG") (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 14 at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 7049695 or referencing Digital Brands or via the web by using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=4F6hhED1.

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact

Hil Davis, CEO

Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co

Phone: (800) 593-1047

