WK Kellogg Co Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Reaffirms Financial Outlook

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG), today published its 2023 third quarter earnings results in documents posted to the company website at https://investor.wkkellogg.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Documents immediately available include: the financial press release and tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

A Current Report on Form 8-K was furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its website at www.sec.gov.

The Company will also webcast a public presentation during which WK Kellogg Co executive leadership will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of WK Kellogg Co will be Gary Pilnick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Dave McKinstray, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session with publishing analysts will follow. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A will be in listen-only mode.

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 10:30 am ET

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Since then, we have embraced the same spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in everything we do, channeling our founder's passion and commitment to creating high quality and delicious products while fostering communities. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Froot Loops, Kashi, Special K, Kellogg's Raisin Bran, and Bear Naked. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. For more information, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

