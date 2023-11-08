SP Manufacturing expands into the United States

New Design and Development Center in California provides advanced engineering and development services for SP Manufacturing's global customers.

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SP Manufacturing, a leader in electronic manufacturing services for mission-critical industries, announced today the opening of its new Design and Development Center in the United States.

The center, located in San Diego, California, will focus on providing engineering and development services for SP Manufacturing's global customers:

Services provided Product conceptualization

Product design and engineering

Prototyping

Early supplier Involvement

New Product Introduction (NPI)

DFx and Design for Manufacturing

Supply chain planning

Transition to mass production Industries and applications Medical devices and equipment

Advanced industrial equipment

Automotive electronics

Industrial IoT devices (IIoT)

The center is led by a veteran engineering team with over 20 years of experience.

With the capabilities and location of its new center, SP Manufacturing can collaborate more closely than ever with customers onshore in the United States, and support the entire product lifecycle from design to mass production at its global manufacturing sites in Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Germany and Poland.

"We're delighted to expand into the United States, where so many of our leading customers are located. Our new Design and Development Center allows us to collaborate with customers more closely than ever, providing onshore services and support for customers that must operate at unfailing standards of technical performance and delivery," said Jackson Tan, Global Business Development Director of SP Manufacturing.

Launching the new center, SP Manufacturing CEO, Philip Ong, said "we're happy to unlock the next evolution of SP Manufacturing as a global manufacturing platform for mission-critical industries. We can now deliver our manufacturing expertise in medical, industrial and automotive electronics manufacturing across the entire product lifecycle, around the world.

For example, SP Manufacturing can work closely with customers onshore at the design and engineering phase, and then transition products seamlessly into our "China+N" mass production sites around the world in Southeast Asia, China, and Europe. We can then support continuous engineering and evolution of products for years, both onshore and offshore. This ability to support customers seamlessly over time, and across the world, embodies our approach to building lasting partnerships with our customers."

To discover how SP Manufacturing can advance your business, visit www.sp-manufacturing.com

About SP Manufacturing

SP Manufacturing delivers electronics manufacturing, engineering and design services for mission-critical industries such as medical, industrial, automotive and aviation. With over 20 years of experience and a global presence in Southeast Asia, Europe, and China, SP has grown its business through close and strategic partnerships with customers to manufacture and engineer products where quality and performance must not fail.

