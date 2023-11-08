NAREB RELEASES 2023 STATE OF HOUSING IN BLACK AMERICA REPORT AT BLACK WEALTH SUMMIT IN BIRMINGHAM

Top HUD officials, author Dennis Kimbro, financial services industry executives, and lenders are featured at the event at Miles College

MEDIA ADVISORY FOR BIRMINGHAM FOR THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

NAREB releases its 2023 State of Housing in Black America (SHIBA) report that provides a comprehensive analysis of Black homeownership and the historical barriers Blacks face when seeking to purchase a home. Black homeownership was impeded even as African Americans experienced record-low unemployment and, for the first time, a higher labor force participation rate than Whites. SHIBA called on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to play a more significant role in expanding the housing inventory in America – new homes and rehabilitation of houses - which, in turn, would create more homebuying opportunities for Blacks. The SHIBA report will be unveiled at a day-long event featuring panel discussions and speakers, including private lenders, government housing officials, and housing experts. Panels include: "Programs to Support Increasing Black Home Ownership," "The Inadequate Housing Supply," student focus, presentation of the NAREB student play "Build it, Keep it, Pass it On," and Dr. Dennis Kimbro speaking on "Doing your part to increase Black Wealth." (Media please contact Michael K. Frisby at mike@frisbyassociates.com or 202-625-4328 for a copy of the 2023 SHIBA report).

WHO:

Adrianne Todman , a Deputy Secretary of HUD

Dennis Kimbro , educator, New York Times Best-Selling Author, and Expert on Leadership, Wealth, and Success

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin

Miles College President Bobbye Knight

Deborah Canady , Divisional Director Affinity Market, JP Morgan Chase

Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose , National President of NAREB

Marcus Brown , NAREB Director and Black Summit Chair

James Carr , author SHIBA report

Ashley Thomas, III , NAREB 1st Vice President

Nadja Vital , AMP, Affordable Lending Manager – Client & Community Engagement, Freddie Mac

Patrick McCarthy , VP, Affordable Lending, Fannie Mae

Courtney Jones , NAREB 3rd Vice President

Caroline Douglas , Birmingham Land Bank

Aziz Housseini , CEO, Affordable Housing Developer, DAHA SEIN

Dr. Meghan Venable Thomas – Head of Community Development, City of Birmingham

Demetria McCain, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Melody C. Taylor , Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary, Enforcement Compliance, Office of Fair Housing & Equal Opportunity (FHEO)

Kimberly Barnes Henson and Chandra Patterson , NAREB PAC Chairs

Trisha Todman , Stakeholder Engagement & Operations Lead, Airbnb

Danny Felton , NAREB 2nd Vice President

WHERE:

Miles College

Pearson Hall

519 59th Street, Fairfield, AL 35064

WHEN:

9 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Media Contact:

Michael K. Frisby, Mike@frisbyassociates.com/202-625-4328

View original content:

SOURCE NAREB