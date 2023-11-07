"Travelogue of China" media exchange activity concludes

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Report From GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE:

The "Travelogue of China" media exchange activity held in north China's Hebei Province and Tianjin Municipality concluded on Oct. 28, 2023.

Over the course of five days, 14 journalists from 13 countries, including Argentina and Brazil, were invited to witness China's endeavors in building a green China and the remarkable achievements in the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

In Tianjin, the journalists visited a smart container terminal with zero carbon emissions in Tianjin Port, the Jizhou mine site ecological restoration project, and other projects that highlight China's strong commitment to developing its digital economy while also prioritizing green development.

"I'm impressed by the terminal's remarkable speed of construction, the application of AI and unmanned operation technologies. It's a true testament to China's advancements in the field," expressed Leticia Martinez, a journalist from Argentina.

Journalists participating in the "Travelogue of China" media exchange activity pose for a group photo in Tianjin Port.

After exploring the Jizhou mine site ecological restoration project, Liliana Padilla Guerrero, a journalist from Mexico, expressed her admiration for China's advanced technologies and their potential to benefit her own country, which also relies on mining for development.

Foreign journalists attend a symposium during their visit to the Jizhou mine site ecological restoration project.

The journalists were impressed by China's trendy and innovative robots when they visited the Tangshan Robot Experience and Exhibition Center in Tangshan city of Hebei Province.

"I'm particularly impressed by the firefighting robots and robots designed to remind elderly people to take medications. China's technological progress and development in the field of robotics are truly noteworthy," said Martinez.

Journalists take pictures of a robot that can stir-fry food at the Tangshan Robot Experience and Exhibition Center.

The foreign journalists also explored Tianjin's local specialty food, folk culture, and other cultural elements.

Aliana Abadi, a journalist from Venezuela, learns to to make jianbing guozi, or pancake with crispy fried dough sheet, in Tianjin.

They had a captivating experience during their visit to the Tianjin Folk Museum, fully immersing themselves in a cultural tour and embracing the unique charm of the city.

Juliano Dip Lencioni, a Brazilianjournalist, learns to wave Zhongfan, or flagpole.

The "Travelogue of China" media exchange activity kicked off in May 2023. It was guided by the Cyberspace Administration of China and co-hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) and Global Times Online (huanqiu.com).

