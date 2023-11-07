Thymox® Multisurface Disinfectant has won the 2023 INCLEAN Excellence

Award for Innovative product at the ISSA Cleaning and Hygiene Expo in

Melbourne, Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Thymox SF Inc., manufacturers of the Thymox Botanical Disinfectant, announced today that their product the Thymox Multisurface disinfectant; distributed by Actichem, Australia has won the 2023 INCLEAN Excellence Award for Innovative products at the ISSA Cleaning and Hygiene Expo in Melbourne, Australia.

Thymox® Multisurface Disinfectant wins 2023 ISSA Award (CNW Group/Thymox SF Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Thymox SF is among the first Canadian companies to manufacture and offer Industrial, institutional and end consumer markets an alternative to traditional chemical products.

"We've been working for many years to develop products with proven results that can rival those of leading brands. Our THYMOX® Multisurface Disinfectant - made from botanically derived products - is as effective as other products on the market and can contribute to the fight against various pathogens while offering a non-toxic, bio-degradable, sustainable botanical solution" underlines Serge Auray, President and Founder

The 2023 ISSA INCLEAN Excellence Awards seek to distinguish and showcase innovative and progressive products and services within the cleaning industry.

Entries are accepted from organisations operating within the Oceania region and outline a product that was launched / active within the period of 1 July 2021 to 31 July 2023.

Nominated products and services should be commercially available in the Australian marketplace and comply with all relevant Australian standards and safety requirements.

Products should be 'evolutionary' in terms of delivering improved performance; on-site productivity; safety; and/or environmental sustainability.

About Actichem

Actichem is a family-owned company, proudly manufacturing high-performance cleaning and protection products for Carpet, Janitorial, Disaster Restoration, and Stone industries since 1999. Based in Newcastle, NSW, our innovative solutions have garnered a reputation for excellence, ensuring customer satisfaction and sustainable results. With a commitment to quality and continuous improvement, Actichem remains a trusted leader in the industry. We specialise in maximising productivity through solving cleaning challenges.

About Thymox SF

Thymox® SF is a subsidiary of Laboratoire M2 Inc., a company based in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. Laboratoire M2 has an excellent reputation for innovation and expertise in environmentally friendly and sustainable disinfection technology and biosecurity products, under the THYMOX® brand. The company markets a range of biodegradable, high-performance and safe antimicrobial products based on its technology platform in three business units; Animal health, Crop protection and Surface disinfection and distributed under various national and international agreements.

News link :

https://thymox.com/news/thymox-multisurface-disinfectant-wins-2023-issa-award/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thymox SF Inc.