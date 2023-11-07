Super Woman Super Lawyer Recovers $5 Million Settlement in Los Angeles County Auto Accident Case

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LA's best injury lawyer Super Woman Super Lawyer Maryam Parman and her dedicated legal team showcase their unwavering commitment to justice, recovering a multi-million dollar settlement for an injured driver in Los Angeles. The case involved a plaintiff who, while making a left turn on a green yield sign, was struck by a vehicle alleged to be speeding. In an astonishing display of strategic brilliance and tireless dedication, Super Woman Super Lawyer and her exceptional legal team uncovered crucial evidence: the defendant was transporting medical supplies from a reputable medical supply company. Parman's relentless pursuit of the truth led to the company being held responsible for their driver's actions, resulting in a groundbreaking $5 million settlement for the injured client.

Best Los Angeles Injury Lawyer, Super Woman Super Lawyer (PRNewswire)

Super Woman Super Lawyer's success is attributed to her unparalleled abilities in three key areas that distinguish her as the best Los Angeles injury attorney. Parman boasts an impressive track record, with a remarkable 99% success rate in helping her injured clients. Her victories have surpassed an incredible $1 billion recovered, solidifying her reputation as a relentless advocate for the injured.

Super Woman Super Lawyer's team has navigated numerous cases. This diverse experience has equipped them with the skills necessary to emerge victorious in an astounding 99% of their cases. Parman's team consistently provides exceptional representation, even in situations where their clients have been previously turned down by other attorneys.

A crucial factor in Super Woman Super Lawyer's success is her connection to her community. Growing up in East Los Angeles has made Parman deeply connected to the city and its people. She sees representing Angelenos and protecting them from exploitation by big insurance companies as her duty to the community. Parman considers her clients as an extension of her own family, and this personal investment fuels her relentless pursuit of justice.

"Insurance companies often forget the human stories behind claims. I stand for the injured in Los Angeles, ensuring their voices are heard and rights protected. It's not just my job; it's a moral obligation." stated Parman regarding her commitment to the injured community in Los Angeles.

Super Woman Super Lawyer continues to advocate for her clients, setting the standard for legal excellence and leading with compassion. With her remarkable achievements, unwavering dedication, and deep-rooted community ties, Parman stands as a beacon of hope for injured Angelenos.

