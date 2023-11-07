The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur Magazine Name the Top 50 Undergrad & Grad Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies for 2024

U-Houston #1 on Undergrad List / Rice #1 on Grad List

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Review ® and Entrepreneur® today announced The Princeton Review's 18th annual ranking of undergraduate and graduate schools for entrepreneurship studies.

The ranking lists name the 50 undergraduate and 50 graduate institutions with the best offerings in entrepreneurship studies for 2024. Based on a survey The Princeton Review conducted in summer 2023 of administrators at nearly 300 schools, the ranking tallies took into account more than 40 data points about the schools' entrepreneurship programs, faculties, students, and alumni.

The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur have published the ranking lists on their respective websites at https://www.princetonreview.com/entrepreneur and https://www.entrepreneur.com/topcolleges.

The University of Houston is #1 on the undergraduate list. Rice University is #1 on the graduate list. Both schools also hold a unique distinction among institutions ranked by The Princeton Review: they are five-peats, having earned the #1 spots on these lists for five consecutive years. (The top 10 schools on the two lists for 2024 are below.)

This project also names the undergraduate and graduate schools that ranked highest for entrepreneurship studies in seven regions: International, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Southwest, and West. (The #1 schools on the regional lists are below.)

Entrepreneur, which has partnered with The Princeton Review in reporting the company's rankings since 2006, will publish a feature on the 2024 lists of top schools for entrepreneurship studies by regions in its December issue. Available on newsstands November 14, the article will include statistics about the schools' courses, faculties, enrollment, tuition, and other subjects. The article will also be posted at https://www.entrepreneur.com/topcolleges where the project's two top 50 lists can be accessed.

"Since we debuted this project nearly two decades ago, the number of colleges and universities offering courses or degrees in entrepreneurship has grown tremendously as has student interest in becoming entrepreneurs," said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's editor in chief. "We highly recommend the stellar schools that made our entrepreneurship studies ranking lists for 2024. Their faculties are outstanding. Their programs have robust experiential components. Their students have access to extraordinary tools, resources, and mentoring that will serve them well into their careers."

"Entrepreneurs know that the best ideas often come from competition and pressure," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Higher education is a great example of that. As more schools build out world-class entrepreneurship programs, their energy, excitement, and powerful resources only grow — making the schools on our list the best at helping young leaders develop into tomorrow's world-changers."

The top 10 schools on the list Top 50 Undergraduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies are:

University of Houston (TX) The University of Texas at Austin Babson College (MA) The University of Michigan—Ann Arbor University of Maryland—College Park Tecnológico de Monterrey ( Mexico ) Miami University (OH) Washington University in St. Louis (MO) University of Washington DePaul University (IL)

The top 10 schools on the list Top 50 Graduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies are:

Rice University (TX) The University of Michigan—Ann Arbor Babson College (MA) Washington University in St. Louis (MO) University of California—Los Angeles The University of Texas at Austin University of Washington University of Virginia University of South Florida Northeastern University (MA)

On the lists by region of Top Undergraduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies, the seven regions and the schools ranked #1 on them are:

International: Tecnológico de Monterrey (Mexico)

Mid-Atlantic: University of Maryland—College Park

Midwest: The University of Michigan—Ann Arbor

Northeast: Babson College (MA)

South: The University of Tampa (FL)

Southwest: University of Houston (TX)

West: University of Washington

On the lists by region of Top Graduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies, the seven regions and the schools ranked #1 on them are:

International: Erasmus University of Rotterdam (NL)

Mid-Atlantic: University of Virginia

Midwest: The University of Michigan—Ann Arbor

Northeast: Babson College (MA)

South: University of South Florida

Southwest: Rice University (TX)

West: University of California—Los Angeles

Fascinating facts about top schools on the lists :

• At Babson College (#1 on the northeast region undergraduate and graduate lists), 100% of the faculty at its center for entrepreneurship have both entrepreneurial and teaching experience.

• At Rice University (#1 on the graduate top 50 list), alumni of its entrepreneurship studies program have raised more than $657 million in funding for their businesses over the past five years.

• At the University of Houston (#1 on the undergraduate top 50 list), alumni of its entrepreneurship studies program launched 785 startups over the past five years.

• At the Tecnológico de Monterrey (#1 on the international region undergraduate list), 61,000 students are enrolled at the school's institute for entrepreneurship.

The 60-question survey for this project asked administrators about the percentage of faculty, students, and alumni actively and successfully involved in entrepreneurial endeavors; the number and reach of mentorship programs; scholarships and grants for entrepreneurial studies; and the level of support for school-sponsored business plan competitions. More information about the project survey and methodology for the rankings as well as detailed profiles of the schools are accessible at www.princetonreview.com/entrepreneur.

The Princeton Review is also known for its annual rankings of MBA programs and law schools and its rankings of undergraduate colleges in dozens of categories. Schools that participate in the company's surveys for its rankings are considered for The Princeton Review lists. Schools that do not participate are ineligible for ranking consideration.

