NRx Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 14, 2023

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", the "Company"), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, via press release, which will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.nrxpharma.com/press-releases . The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results as well as provide a corporate update at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

The quarterly results and the conference call are anticipated to include updates on recent progress related to development of NRX-101 in the treatment of bipolar depression and timing of clinical trials data, chronic pain, UTI and other indications, as well as plans for NRX-100 (ketamine) development.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.nrxpharma.com/events . Participants that are unable to join the webcast can access the conference call via telephone by dialing domestically +1-855-327-6837 or internationally +1 1-631-891-4304.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx has partnered with Alvogen Pharmaceuticals around the development and marketing of NRX-101 for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain.

NRx has recently announced plans to submit a New Drug Application for ketamine in the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality.

