Clinics within The Prelude Network ® Recognized by the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology for Excellence in Fertility Care Services and Reporting

Reproductive Biology Associates in Atlanta and IVFMD in Miami receive the prestigious honor of SART designations.

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network®, the largest network of fertility clinics in North America, announces today that two of its clinics have been recognized by the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART), with Reproductive Biology Associates (RBA) in Atlanta, Georgia receiving a SART Platinum designation and IVFMD in Miami, Florida receiving a SART Gold designation.

This recognition is a joint selection by SART's Quality Assurance and Validation Committees to recognize clinics for their excellence in prospective reporting and for following guidance set forth by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and SART.

SART is the primary organization of professionals dedicated to the practice of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) in the United States and reports IVF outcomes, sets guidelines for best practices in the field, participates in patient advocacy and regulatory reviews, and advocates for quality assurance. The organization represents the majority of the ART clinics in the country, and its mission is to establish and maintain standards for ART so that aspiring parents receive the highest possible level of care.

While over 85% of IVF clinics in the US are members of SART and meet the highest standards for quality, safety, and patient care, in 2023 fewer than 15% received these coveted designations. Criteria for inclusion include a prospective reporting rate for egg retrieval cycles 90% or greater, 5% or lower multiple birth rate in women less than 38 years of age, egg donation, and gestational carrier cycles.

"It is an honor for RBA to be recognized by SART for all we do to ensure quality care and services to every aspiring parent that comes to us seeking the best in fertility care," says Dr. Andrew A. Toledo, Reproductive Endocrinologist & Infertility Specialist (REI) and CEO/Physician Partner of RBA. "I am proud of our team for their dedication to our patients and thank them for their unwavering commitment to our field."

Dr. Jenna McCarthy, REI at IVFMD shares, "IVFMD thanks SART for this recognition, and we congratulate our entire team on their performance that led to this honor. We continue to forge ahead and ensure that every patient of IVFMD receives the optimal care they deserve."

"Inception Fertility extends its congratulations to RBA and IVFMD on this prestigious recognition from SART," says TJ Farnsworth, CEO and Founder of Inception Fertility™, the parent company to The Prelude Network. "It is a testament of their dedication to patients and the field of reproductive medicine to uphold, practice, and deliver the highest standards in fertility care."

Founded in 1983 and based in Atlanta, RBA is the oldest continuously operating full-service private fertility treatment center in the United States. The clinic's mission has focused on the development, improvement, and application of clinical and applied sciences to improve fertility care, with its RBA team being responsible for several notable firsts in reproductive medicine.

Since 1991, IVFMD has helped over 10,000 couples from around the world achieve their dreams of having a baby. The clinic provides patient-centric, individualized care that offers patients the latest science and technologies in fertility medicine.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 75 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, LGBTQ+ fertility options, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

Media Contact:

Mia Humphreys

239-297-6592

MHumphreys@kruppagency.com

