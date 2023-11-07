CECO ENVIRONMENTAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Record Revenue, Backlog, Gross Profit and Cash Flow Dollars

Company Raises Full Year 2023 Outlook and Introduces 2024 Guidance

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO) ("CECO"), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

CECO Environmental Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Highlights for the Quarter (1)

Orders of $145.5 million , up 43 percent; Record backlog of $394.0 million , up 42 percent

Revenue of $149.4 million , up 38 percent; Net income of $3.3 million , up 74 percent; Non-GAAP net income of $7.6 million , up 7 percent

Gross profit of $43.1 million , up 33 percent

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.1 million , up 64 percent

GAAP EPS (diluted) of $0.09 , compared to $0.06 ; Non-GAAP EPS (diluted) of $0.22 , compared to $0.20

(1) All comparisons are versus the comparable prior year period, unless otherwise stated. Reconciliations of GAAP (reported) to non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.

"Our third quarter results reflect the strong execution our global teams continue to demonstrate as we solve our diverse customers' critical needs in industrial air, industrial water, and the energy transition. We delivered several impressive records including the highest revenue, gross profit, and cash flow dollars of any quarter in the company's history. I want to thank the team for successfully completing the acquisition of Kemco Systems in the quarter, which is an excellent addition to the leadership position we continue to build in the industrial water markets," said CECO's Chief Executive Officer, Todd Gleason. "Our teams continue to work through supply chain challenges and negative mix, which impacted our gross margins in the quarter, but adjusted EBITDA margin expansion was up over 150 basis points versus the prior year. We closed the quarter with a record $394 million in backlog, setting us up for a strong finish to 2023 and a great start to 2024."

Third quarter operating income was $7.9 million, up $5.1 million compared to $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, non-GAAP operating income was $12.8 million, up $5.5 million versus $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net income was $3.3 million in the quarter, up $1.4 million compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $7.6 million, up $0.5 million compared to $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA of $15.1 million was up $5.9 million versus $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. Free cash flow in the quarter was $28.5 million, up $28.4 million compared to $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

"Record third quarter results were a continuation of our strong recurring performance for well over a year now. On a trailing-twelve-month basis ("TTM"), our revenues are up 27 percent and Adjusted EBITDA is up 33 percent when compared to the year-over-year TTM basis. And, with a TTM book-to-bill ratio of 1.2, we have been building our backlog for sustainable growth," added Gleason.

Company Financial Outlook: Raises 2023 Full Year and Introduces Full Year 2024

The Company updated its full year 2023 guidance to reflect revenue between $525 and $550 million, up approximately 25% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA between $55 and $57 million, up approximately 33% year over year. The updated expected full year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance are compared to the previous outlook, provided in September, for revenues to exceed $525 million and adjusted EBITDA to exceed $55 million.

The Company also introduced its full year 2024 guidance of $575 to $600 million in revenue, up 10% year over year, at the midpoint; and its expected adjusted EBITDA to be $65 to $70 million, up approximately 21% year over year, at the midpoint. Free cash flow is expected to be 50% to 70% of the full year adjusted EBITDA guidance range.

"We are increasing our 2023 guidance, for the fourth quarter and full year, which reflects the confidence we have in our visibility including our record backlog, our strong sales pipeline, and our team's outstanding execution driving performance across each of our acquisitions. We are also pleased to be able to share our current expectations for the upcoming year 2024 – which highlight sustainable double-digit top-line and continued bottom-line growth," concluded Gleason.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter 2023 financial results. Please visit the Investor Relations portion of the website (https://investors.cecoenviro.com) to listen to the call via webcast. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 888-346-4547 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., or +1-412-317-5251 (Toll-Required) outside the U.S.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for a period of one year. The replay may also be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., or +1-412-317-0088 (Toll-Required) outside the U.S. and entering access code 9439376.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving the broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets globally by providing innovative solutions and application expertise. CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. CECO solutions improve air and water quality, optimize emissions management, and increase energy efficiency for highly-engineered applications in power generation, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon processing and transport, electric vehicle production, polysilicon fabrication, semiconductor and electronics, battery production and recycling, specialty metals and steel production, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment and a wide range of other industrial end markets. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Company Contact:

Peter Johansson

Chief Financial and Strategy Officer

888-990-6670

investor.relations@onececo.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Steven Hooser and Jean Marie Young

Three Part Advisors, LLC

214-872-2710

investor.relations@onececo.com

News Media:

Kimberly Plaskett

Corporate Communications Director

CECO-Communications@OneCECO.com

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 47,583



$ 45,522 Restricted cash



753





1,063 Accounts receivable, net



112,433





83,086 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts



64,856





71,016 Inventories, net



37,911





26,526 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



15,266





12,174 Prepaid income taxes



6,583





1,271 Total current assets



285,385





240,658 Property, plant and equipment, net



25,010





20,828 Right-of-use assets from operating leases



13,849





11,373 Goodwill



209,825





183,197 Intangible assets – finite life, net



52,340





35,251 Intangible assets – indefinite life



9,514





9,508 Deferred income taxes



801





829 Deferred charges and other assets



3,333





3,077 Total assets

$ 600,057



$ 504,721 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Current portion of debt

$ 4,726



$ 3,579 Accounts payable



94,236





73,407 Accrued expenses



44,154





33,791 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts



54,209





32,716 Notes payable



2,500



— Income taxes payable



3,473





3,207 Total current liabilities



203,298





146,700 Other liabilities



14,652





15,129 Debt, less current portion



135,273





107,625 Deferred income tax liability, net



7,591





8,666 Operating lease liabilities



9,101





8,453 Total liabilities



369,915





286,573 Commitments and contingencies









Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued



—



— Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,811,077 and

34,381,668 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



347





344 Capital in excess of par value



253,613





250,174 Accumulated loss



(10,266)





(19,298) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(18,251)





(17,996) Total CECO shareholders' equity



225,443





213,224 Noncontrolling interest



4,699





4,924 Total shareholders' equity



230,142





218,148 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 600,057



$ 504,721

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2023



2022



2023



2022 Net sales

$ 149,390



$ 108,414



$ 391,134



$ 306,225 Cost of sales



106,269





75,988





273,303





215,696 Gross profit



43,121





32,426





117,831





90,529 Selling and administrative expenses



30,439





25,166





86,082





66,806 Amortization and earnout expenses



1,968





2,039





5,988





4,939 Acquisition and integration expenses



1,386





1,287





2,210





3,827 Executive transition expenses



1,258





1,161





1,417





1,161 Restructuring expenses



217





—





217





73 Income from operations



7,853





2,773





21,917





13,723 Other (expense) income, net



(216)





1,276





(670)





2,754 Interest expense



(3,340)





(1,569)





(9,498)





(3,489) Income before income taxes



4,297





2,480





11,749





12,988 Income tax expense



585





314





1,577





3,287 Net income



3,712





2,166





10,172





9,701 Noncontrolling interest



382





223





1,140





579 Net income attributable to CECO Environmental Corp.

$ 3,330



$ 1,943



$ 9,032



$ 9,122 Earnings per share:





















Basic

$ 0.10



$ 0.06



$ 0.26



$ 0.26 Diluted

$ 0.09



$ 0.06



$ 0.26



$ 0.26 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





















Basic



34,771,742





34,455,657





34,612,163





34,791,129 Diluted



35,301,429





34,871,313





35,215,843





35,035,041

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)





Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands)

2023



2022 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income

$ 10,172



$ 9,701 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



8,769





7,609 Unrealized foreign currency (loss) gain



(138)





2,525 Fair value adjustment to earnout liabilities



296





— Earnout payments



—





(1,007) Gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment



43





(7) Debt discount amortization



271





279 Share-based compensation expense



3,096





2,859 Bad debt expense



154





823 Inventory reserve expense



526





115 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:









Accounts receivable



(25,961)





(15,772) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts



6,006





(4,846) Inventories



(10,395)





(4,620) Prepaid expense and other current assets



(8,228)





(1,900) Deferred charges and other assets



(268)





2,311 Accounts payable



21,162





13,050 Accrued expenses



7,868





4,598 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts



19,330





6,567 Income taxes payable



261





(51) Other liabilities, net



(3,473)





(2,538) Net cash provided by operating activities



29,491





19,696 Cash flows from investing activities:









Acquisitions of property and equipment



(5,511)





(2,367) Net proceeds from sale of assets



—





7 Net cash paid for acquisitions



(48,102)





(44,900) Net cash used in investing activities



(53,613)





(47,260) Cash flows from financing activities:









Borrowings on revolving credit lines



94,200





73,600 Repayments on revolving credit lines



(63,200)





(35,900) Borrowing on long-term debt



—





11,000 Repayments of long-term debt



(2,478)





(2,294) Deferred financing fees paid



—





(130) Deferred consideration paid for acquisitions



(1,247)





— Payments on finance leases and financing liability



(680)





(444) Earnout payments



(1,496)





— Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan and exercise of stock options



1,435





169 Noncontrolling interest distributions



(1,364)





(1,201) Common stock repurchased



—





(6,558) Net cash provided by financing activities



25,170





38,242 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



703





(6,459) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



1,751





4,219 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



46,585





31,995 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 48,336



$ 36,214 Cash paid during the period for:









Interest

$ 8,531



$ 3,239 Income taxes

$ 8,633



$ 3,566

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES









Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,

(in millions, except ratios)

2023



2022



2023



2022

Operating income as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 7.9



$ 2.8



$ 21.9



$ 13.7

Operating margin in accordance with GAAP



5.3 %



2.6 %



5.6 %



4.5 % Amortization and earnout expenses



2.0





2.0





6.0





4.9

Acquisition and integration expenses



1.4





1.3





2.2





3.8

Executive transition expenses



1.3





1.2





1.4





1.2

Restructuring expenses



0.2





—





0.2





0.1

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 12.8



$ 7.3



$ 31.7



$ 23.7

Non-GAAP operating margin



8.6 %



6.7 %



8.1 %



7.7 %







Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,

(in millions, except share data)

2023



2022



2023



2022

Net income as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 3.3



$ 1.9



$ 9.0



$ 9.1

Amortization and earnout expenses



2.0





2.0





6.0





4.9

Acquisition and integration expenses



1.4





1.3





2.2





3.8

Executive transition expenses



1.3





1.2





1.4





1.2

Restructuring expenses



0.2





—





0.2





0.1

Foreign currency remeasurement



0.8





2.5





(0.1)





2.5

Tax benefit expense of adjustments



(1.4)





(1.8)





(2.4)





(3.1)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 7.6



$ 7.1



$ 16.3



$ 18.5

Depreciation



1.2





0.9





3.5





2.7

Non-cash stock compensation



1.2





1.1





3.1





2.9

Other (income) expense



(0.6)





(3.8)





0.8





(5.3)

Interest expense



3.3





1.6





9.5





3.5

Income tax expense



2.0





2.1





4.0





6.4

Noncontrolling interest



0.4





0.2





1.1





0.6

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15.1



$ 9.2



$ 38.3



$ 29.3



























Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.10



$ 0.06



$ 0.26



$ 0.26

Diluted

$ 0.09



$ 0.06



$ 0.26



$ 0.26



























Non-GAAP net income per share:























Basic

$ 0.22



$ 0.21



$ 0.47



$ 0.54

Diluted

$ 0.22



$ 0.20



$ 0.46



$ 0.53









Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,

(in millions)

2023



2022



2023



2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 30.1



$ 1.0



$ 29.5



$ 19.7

Earnout payments (within operating activities)



—





—





—





1.0

Acquisitions of property and equipment



(1.6)





(0.9)





(5.5)





(2.4)

Free cash flow

$ 28.5



$ 0.1



$ 24.0



$ 18.3



NOTE REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

CECO is providing certain non-GAAP historical financial measures as presented above as we believe that these figures are helpful in allowing individuals to better assess the ongoing nature of CECO's core operations. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's historical financial performance that excludes amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, as we present them in the financial data included in this press release, have been adjusted to exclude the effects of amortization expenses for acquisition-related intangible assets, contingent retention and earnout expenses, restructuring expenses primarily relating to severance and legal expenses, acquisition and integration expenses which include retention, legal, accounting, banking, and other expenses, foreign currency remeasurement and other nonrecurring or infrequent items and the associated tax benefit of these items. Management believes that these items are not necessarily indicative of the Company's ongoing operations and their exclusion provides individuals with additional information to better compare the Company's results over multiple periods. Management utilizes this information to evaluate its ongoing financial performance. Our financial statements may continue to be affected by items similar to those excluded in the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that all such costs are unusual or infrequent.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of CECO's results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, CECO cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow stated in the tables above are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP measures presented on a forward-looking basis were not reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measures because the reconciliation could not be performed without unreasonable efforts. The GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis because we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include amortization expenses for acquisition-related intangible assets, contingent retention and earnout expenses, restructuring expenses primarily relating to severance and legal expenses, acquisition and integration expenses which include retention, legal, accounting, banking, and other expenses, foreign currency remeasurement and other nonrecurring or infrequent items and the associated tax benefit of these items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on our GAAP financial results.

SAFE HARBOR

Any statements contained in this Press Release, other than statements of historical fact, including statements about management's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, and should be evaluated as such. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance. We use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "will," "plan," "should" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties, among others, that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed under "Part I – Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and may be included in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and include, but are not limited to: the sensitivity of our business to economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in our service areas; dependence on fixed price contracts and the risks associated therewith, including actual costs exceeding estimates and method of accounting for revenue; the effect of growth on our infrastructure, resources, and existing sales; the ability to expand operations in both new and existing markets; the potential for contract delay or cancellation as a result of on-going or worsening supply chain challenges; liabilities arising from faulty services or products that could result in significant professional or product liability, warranty, or other claims; changes in or developments with respect to any litigation or investigation; failure to meet timely completion or performance standards that could result in higher cost and reduced profits or, in some cases, losses on projects; the potential for fluctuations in prices for manufactured components and raw materials, including as a result of tariffs and surcharges, and rising energy costs; inflationary pressures relating to rising raw material costs and the cost of labor; the substantial amount of debt incurred in connection with our strategic transactions and our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; the impact of federal, state or local government regulations; our ability to repurchase shares of our common stock and the amounts and timing of repurchases, if any; our ability to successfully realize the expected benefits of our restructuring program; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize the synergies from strategic transactions; the unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including cyber security threats, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities or public health crises, as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors; and our ability to remediate our material weaknesses, or any other material weakness that we may identify in the future that could result in material misstatements in our financial statements. Many of these risks are beyond management's ability to control or predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material aspects from those currently anticipated. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as they speak only to our views as of the date the statement is made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CECO Environmental Corp.