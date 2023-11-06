Used Jet Market Leads the Way in Overall Aircraft Inventory Gains

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its newest market reports, Sandhills Global observes continued supply increases across all aircraft categories in Sandhills markets, with used jets taking the lead with the most substantial inventory gains. Sandhills market reports track used turboprop and piston single aircraft in the U.S. as well as pre-owned jets and Robinson piston helicopters worldwide.

"In addition to inventory increases, asking values have remained elevated since the pandemic," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn. "This makes the aircraft market unique compared to the other markets and industries Sandhills monitors, where asking values have been dropping."

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model year equipment actively in use.

Additional Market Report Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jets

Used jets in Sandhills marketplaces have posted inventory increases for several months in a row, reaching a significantly higher level in October compared to the same period a year earlier. Inventory levels rose 10.82% month over month and 59.03% year over year.

Asking values have been declining since Q1 2023, down 0.1% M/M in October. However, asking values were up slightly YOY at 0.04%.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

Sandhills has noted slight increases in inventory levels of used piston single aircraft for several months in a row, but levels are still lower than the same period last year. Inventory was up 3.77% M/M and down 2.86% YOY in October.

Asking values also decreased slightly M/M at 1.68% but are currently trending up and were 1.55% higher YOY.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

There has been a moderate increase in inventory levels of used turboprop aircraft over the past few months, but they are still nowhere near pre-pandemic levels. Inventory levels rose 2.28% M/M and 17.16% YOY in October.

Asking values have also increased moderately in recent months and were up 2.87% M/M in October. However, asking values were 1.65% lower YOY and are trending down.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Inventory levels in this market rose 17.24% M/M after several consecutive months of increases and were up 22.89% YOY in October.

Asking values were down 1.36% M/M and 3.17% YOY in October, continuing a trend of numerous months of decreases, and are now trending down.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

