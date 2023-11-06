Unanet CRM Named Top Tech Solution by Construction Executive Magazine

DULLES, Va., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet was selected by Construction Executive Magazine (CE) as a 2023 Top Construction Technology firm™. Unanet CRM by Cosential, designed for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, was recognized in the CRM and Business Development category.

"Virtually every construction business owner will say that customer relationships are critical to their success, so solutions like Unanet CRM, which enable and support those relationships, are the core of their business," said Akshay Mahajan, Executive Vice President of AEC for Unanet. "National, award-winning construction firms select Unanet because it helps companies win the right business and accelerate their growth."

Industry-leading AEC firms like EskewDumezRipple and Swinerton leverage Unanet's project-based ERP and CRM solutions because they are purpose-built for their business needs. Coupled with its unparalleled commitment to customer service and innovation, Unanet is quickly replacing status quo technology providers as the AEC market leader.

"Awards like CE's Top Construction Technology Firms demonstrate Unanet's growing market share and industry presence, which is building because so many customers are making the switch from outdated solutions to our modern, intelligent platform, which actually helps them succeed in business," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "We're proud to be recognized by the industry and by our customers who work every day building communities."

Now in its 20th year of publication, Construction Executive is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. In its September/October 2023 issue, CE published a comprehensive list of The Top Construction Technology Firms. In this annual list, Construction Executive highlights the firms that are helping construction companies leverage technology to streamline construction accounting processes, improve productivity and safety, and increase profitability. This year's list is a snapshot of the top technology firms serving the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

