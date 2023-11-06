TMB Partners with ViralHog to Provide UGC Copyright Protection Claiming Services on YouTube

The collaboration will redefine copyright safeguarding and exclusive claiming services on YouTube, enhancing the protection for ViralHog's valued licensors

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TMB , the leading community-driven entertainment company with a global audience of over 250 million consumers, announced a dynamic collaboration in the user-generated video industry with premier user-generated content (UGC) monetization, licensing and distribution platform ViralHog in an effort to uphold copyright protection and unauthorized usage for user-generated content.

TMB's New Logo (PRNewswire)

The partnership is focused on addressing today's challenges of copyright protection for user-generated content and owners. By bringing together TMB's comprehensive approach to copyright claiming services and proven track record for optimization, ViralHog licensors will have enhanced protection against unauthorized use of their viral video content.

"For ViralHog, this collaboration with TMB emphasizes our dedication to protecting our Licensor content from unauthorized usage. By harnessing TMB's expertise, we are reaffirming our standing as the ultimate platform for licensing and monetizing UGC," said Ryan Bartholomew, founder at ViralHog.

With over 18 million subscribers, ViralHog is the third most-viewed YouTube channel in the United States. This partnership signifies another remarkable stride in ViralHog's quest to solidify its standing as the industry's leading UGC monetization platform. Combined with these recent strategic alliances, ViralHog is continually demonstrating its dedication to this mission by providing its licensors with distinct advantages within the ever-evolving landscape of digital content.

"We are excited to partner with ViralHog in reshaping an approach to copyright protection for user-generated content. This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing digital rights management within the UGC community," stated Chival Ahal, SVP Rights Management at TMB. "Copyright protection is not only a moral obligation. It's also about fostering a trusted and vibrant online community where innovation can flourish and creating a secure environment for both creators to thrive and users to enjoy high-quality content."

As ViralHog and TMB embark on this transformative journey together, the entire UGC community can anticipate heightened revenue protection, fortified copyright safeguards and an elevated standard of excellence that reinstates ViralHog's position as the quintessential hub for UGC monetization.

Contact:

Justin Martin,

Head of Digital Rights Management

justin@viralhog.com

About ViralHog

Headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, ViralHog ranks as a leading global destination for User-Generated Videos. It is a premium content resource for digital publishers, broadcast news, documentary and entertainment producers while providing rights protection and monetization for its content contributors. Established in 2014, ViralHog quickly became a dominant innovator within the user-generated video industry, providing licensing, monetization, promotion and protection services to its expansive network of global content contributors. ViralHog has already paid out over 15 million dollars to these highly valued clients.

About TMB

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 250 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy, Family Handyman, People Are Awesome, Reader's Digest, Taste of Home, The Healthy, and The Pet Collective, is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at trustedmediabrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TMB