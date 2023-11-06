Signia Aerospace Acquires Meeker Aviation and Airfilm Camera Systems

GEORGETOWN, Calif., November 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signia Aerospace, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of Meeker Aviation and Airfilm Camera Systems ("Meeker Aviation").

Based in California, Meeker Aviation is a leading international supplier of aircraft external payload mounts for Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) sensors, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) laser scanners, searchlights, camera systems, and speaker systems. Meeker Aviation also manufactures a popular line of door hinge and pin kits. With an installed base of more than 10,000 units in service, Meeker Aviation's systems are used by a wide range of customers across military, utility, law enforcement, and production markets.

"Meeker Aviation's position as a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered mounts used in critical aerospace missions makes it an excellent addition to the Signia Aerospace portfolio," said Norman Jordan, Chief Executive Officer of Signia Aerospace. "As the latest addition to our Mission Systems business segment, Meeker Aviation will enable us to provide an expanded range of mission-specific equipment to the global aerospace community."

Cal Meeker, Meeker Aviation's president, will continue in his day-to-day role leading growth, development, and operations at the company.

"Signia is an ideal partner for us," Meeker said. "This acquisition ensures Meeker Aviation will have the resources it needs to accelerate product development and keep up with customer demand. We look forward to continuing to grow and thrive as part of Signia's Mission Systems team."

Cory VanBuskirk, President of Signia Mission Systems, added, "Meeker Aviation's stellar reputation in the industry for both product quality and dedication to customer service are a perfect fit for Signia Mission Systems."

About Signia Aerospace

Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates two complementary business segments: Thermal Management (key brands include ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies) and Mission Systems (key brands include Onboard Systems International, Lifesaving Systems, and Meeker Aviation). The Signia brands are leaders in their respective markets and provide a compelling value proposition to both aerospace and defense OEMs and end-users. For more information visit www.signiaaerospace.com.

About Meeker Aviation

Founded in 1995, Meeker Aviation is a world leader in the design and manufacture of aircraft external payload mounts for Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) sensors, cinematography camera systems, searchlights, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) laser scanners, and speaker systems. In addition to their equipment mounts, Meeker also manufactures a popular line of door hinge and pin kits for aircraft. With over 10,000 STC'd products in service, Meeker continues to develop new products and support existing designs worldwide. For more information visit www.meekeraviation.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

