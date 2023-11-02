Wiregrass Gives Back
Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 66.75 Cents

Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock.

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)
Dividends are payable on Dec. 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 1, 2023.

This is the 383rd consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Aug. 2, 2023.

