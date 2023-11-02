Coldwell Banker Warburg's Upper East Side Office Welcomes Tate Kelly

Tate Kelly brings his ironclad reputation to NYC's premier luxury brokerage firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Warburg, the premier brokerage that's been at the forefront of New York luxury real estate for more than 100 years, is pleased to announce that Tate Kelly has joined the firm. Kelly is an outstanding New York City real estate broker who grew up on the Upper East Side and has over $300 million in sales under his belt.

"Tate Kelly is a perfect fit for us," said Kevelyn Guzman, the Chief Operating Officer at Coldwell Banker Warburg. "He's not only skilled in negotiations and market analysis, but also excels at building client relationships and has an in-depth knowledge of Manhattan's real estate. We are proud that top agents like Kelly are consistently making the move to Coldwell Banker to leverage our robust global network, best-in-class marketing support, and strong brand resonance with consumers," she said.

Tate Kelly is an expert specializing in New York City luxury real estate, with an ironclad reputation in the industry. A former college and professional baseball player, Kelly played for 20 different teams in 18 different cities in both the U.S. and Europe, giving him a taste for different real estate markets around the world, and the ability to form deep connections with just about anyone. Combined with his deep knowledge of the Manhattan luxury market, and a client roster rife with celebrities, professional athletes, C-Suite executives and more, Kelly brings an entirely new dynamic to the Coldwell Banker Warburg operation.

"I am honored and excited to join the Coldwell Banker Warburg family. The decision to join was an easy one for me — I knew that Coldwell Banker Warburg was a natural fit for me to grow as a person and elevate my business to the next level," said Tate Kelly. "Coldwell Banker Warburg is the epitome of New York City luxury real estate, and the company's ethos beautifully aligns with what my clients look for in a firm. I can't wait to see what the future holds."

Kelly prides himself as an approachable, adaptable, and unassuming broker, with a lengthy track record in luxury sales, making him an ideal match with Coldwell Banker Warburg. And he's a multidimensional addition, too, as a dual U.S.-Austria citizen, fluent in German, and former athlete and TV food stylist. But overall, Kelly's ability to relate to clients is what truly sets him apart. Combined with Coldwell Banker Warburg's resources, the two should reach unanticipated heights in the years to come.

About Coldwell Banker Warburg

Coldwell Banker Warburg, formerly Warburg Realty, is a leading residential real estate brokerage in Manhattan. In 2021, it became the first company to be fully branded under Coldwell Banker Global Luxury®, part of Coldwell Banker, one of the oldest and most established residential real estate leaders in North America. The legacy firms boast over two centuries of collective experience, offering agents and their clients a global network of resources, marketing power, and international presence. Coldwell Banker Warburg is led by President Frederick Warburg Peters, who previously spent more than 30 years as Warburg Realty's CEO. The brokerage is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.

