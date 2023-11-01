SCT Performance Unveils Dynamic New Logo, Reflecting Innovation and Growth

SANFORD, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCT Performance, a leader in automotive performance tuning and calibration solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new corporate logo. This refreshed and modern emblem reflects SCT Performance's commitment to innovation and signals a new era of growth and transformation for the company.

SCT Performance brand new logo design. (PRNewswire)

SCT Performance has been a trusted name in the automotive industry for 20 years, providing high-quality performance tuning products and services to enthusiasts, racers, and professional tuners worldwide. With a focus on staying at the forefront of automotive technology, the new logo showcases the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in automotive performance.

The design of the new logo is a testament to SCT Performance's evolution, while also honoring its rich heritage. The design elements are as follows:

Sleek and Modern: The logo is sleek and contemporary, mirroring the cutting-edge technology and solutions SCT Performance offers its customers.

Streamlined Typography: The typography in the new logo is clean and easy to read, emphasizing clarity and precision, which are fundamental values to SCT Performance.

Vibrant Color Palette: The logo features a fresh and dynamic color palette, representing energy and a vibrant approach to automotive performance.

Innovative Emblem: The emblem of the logo is a modern, abstract representation of precision and advancement in automotive tuning.

Dynamic Arrow Element: An arrow element within the logo symbolizes the forward-looking attitude of SCT Performance and its commitment to progress.

"This new logo marks an exciting chapter in SCT Performance's journey," said Jay Payson, CRO at Derive Power. "As we expand our product offerings and continue to innovate, it's important that our brand identity reflects our forward-thinking approach. We are dedicated to delivering the best performance tuning solutions to our customers, and our new logo is a symbol of that commitment."

The launch of the new logo coincides with several key developments and enhancements in SCT Performance's product line. These advancements further underline the company's dedication to its customers and the automotive performance community.

The new SCT Performance logo will be rolled out across all platforms, including the company's website, social media channels, marketing materials, and products over the coming weeks.

For more information about SCT Performance and its products, please visit SCTFlash.com.

About SCT Performance:

SCT Performance has been a leading provider of automotive performance tuning and calibration solutions for 20 years. The company specializes in creating high-quality products for a wide range of vehicles, from enthusiasts to professional tuners, helping them unlock the full potential of their vehicles. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, SCT Performance continues to be a trusted name in the automotive industry.

Contact:

Nader Rayes

Brand Manager

SCT Performance

nader.rayes@derivesystems.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SCT Performance