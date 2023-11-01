Relax and Unwind this Season with Glen Ivy Hot Springs' Holiday Wellness Offerings

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen Ivy Hot Springs is pleased to announce that new wellness offerings will be available throughout the holiday season. Give the gift of relaxation with exclusive spa packages, highly-anticipated gift card sales and seasonal spa bundles from Southern California's leading wellness destination.

Now through November 30, Glen Ivy Hot Springs is offering their exclusive Personal Day Away Package. Guests will have access to Glen Ivy's facilities, including 19 pools and Club Mud, a choice of a 50-minute Aromatherapy massage or Nourishing Classic Solution facial, and a trip to the subterranean Grotto, for just $225. This package is available Monday - Friday only for a limited time.

Glen Ivy Hot Springs' fan-favorite gift card sale returns with holiday savings beginning November 20. $100 spa gift cards will be available for just $85 and include free shipping. Take advantage of major spa deals with this limited-time offer. Glen Ivy Hot Springs' gift card specials are available through December 25. To ensure your gift arrives by Christmas morning, place your holiday orders by December 18 .

For the perfect stocking stuffer or last-minute gift, three different seasonal spa bundles will be available while supplies last at Glen Ivy Hot Springs beginning November 20. The Mask Duo includes the hydrating Grotto mask and detoxifying mud mask for $28, which highlights the benefits of Glen Ivy's Grotto and Club Mud experiences. The Signature Trio includes lavender eucalyptus shampoo, conditioner and body lotion available for $49, all part of Glen Ivy's signature scent featured throughout the spa. The Body Trio keeps the skin exfoliated and hydrated through the winter with lavender eucalyptus body wash, body lotion and sugar scrub for $55.

About Glen Ivy Hot Springs:

A wellness destination like no other, Glen Ivy Hot Springs lies sheltered across 14.5 lush acres in the Temescal Valley of Corona, California. Natural mineral spring water flows from deep in the earth to 19 therapeutic pools and healing mineral baths, bringing guests relaxation, renewal and a deep sense of well-being. With an idyllic year-round temperate climate, Glen Ivy Hot Springs attracts over 200,000 annual visitors who seek the benefits of nature, water, and transformative body, skincare, and nail care treatments.

