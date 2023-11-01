P.F. Chang's debuts limited-time seasonal menu and special offers to celebrate the holidays

Unwrap festive flavors, gift card bonuses, special offers for P.F. Chang's Gold Rewards members and more

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the upcoming holidays, P.F. Chang's® is announcing special offers and its newest limited-time menu – a culinary curation of seasonal items that showcase flavors from across Asia. Guests are invited to enjoy the limited-time menu and unwrap festive treats including gift card rewards and extra perks for P.F. Chang's Gold Rewards members, now through early 2024.

P.F. Chang's limited time menu offers a culinary curation of seasonal items that showcase flavors from across Asia. (PRNewswire)

"This time of year provides numerous occasions for gathering with loved ones over a decadent meal, and our limited-time menu has new selections to complement the festivities," said Art Kilmer, chief operating officer at P.F. Chang's. "Whether you're seeking expert-level catering service for a holiday gathering at home or aiming to give your family a special evening out, P.F. Chang's ensures every festive moment is unforgettable."

P.F. Chang's limited-time seasonal menu is available now and includes the following selections:

Flaming Filet Mignon Wontons

Tenderloin, ginger, garlic, scallion, spicy chili sauce, lit tableside

Chili Crab & Pork Belly Fried Rice

Jumbo lump crab, smoked pork belly, egg, scallion, spiced chili butter

Oolong Chilean Sea Bass

Wild-caught tea-marinated filet, ginger-soy sauce, wok'd spinach

Good Fortune (Signature Cocktail)

Remy Martin VSOP Cognac, Joto Yuzu Saké, orange and peach liqueur, lemon, served in an ornament keepsake

A Drink with No Name (Zero-Proof Cocktail)

An alcohol-free alternative*

Mango, ginger, lime, bitters

*Contains less than 0.5% alcohol by volume

Chang's Apple Crunch

NEW RECIPE: Our take on the classic apple pie served in a buttery, flaky roti wrap drizzled with cinnamon sugar and caramel, served with vanilla ice cream

Espresso Martini (Signature Cocktail)

Ketel One Vodka, Caffè Borghetti coffee liqueur, vanilla-infused cold brew, orange essence

Holiday Offers

P.F. Chang's Gold Rewards

P.F. Chang's Gold Rewards members have extra reason to celebrate this holiday season with exclusive special offers:

11/24 – 11/26 Black Friday Weekend (dine-in only) : Rewards members will receive a complimentary Chicken Lettuce Wrap appetizer with a $30 dine-in purchase. Limit one redemption per table, per day.

12/1 – 12/12 Twelve Days of Double Points: Rewards members will earn double points on all purchases (excludes gift cards and alcohol).

The P.F. Chang's Gold Rewards program is free to join and allows participating members to earn and redeem points for rewards. To become a P.F. Chang's Gold Rewards member, guests can download the P.F. Chang's mobile app or visit P.F. Chang's Rewards.

Gift Cards

11/27/23 – 1/2/24: Seasonal gift cards are available as the perfect gift for anyone's holiday list. Kicking off on Cyber Monday, guests who make an online gift card purchase valuing $100 or more will receive a $25 bonus card. The special offer applies to physical, or e-gift cards purchased online only at pfchangs.com/gift-cards. Bonus gift cards must be redeemed between Jan. 1 and Feb. 29, 2024.

With celebration season at its peak, P.F. Chang's elevates the dining experience for guests in-restaurant and at home. Guests are encouraged to book reservations, as local Bistros have numerous ways to accommodate groups both large and small. The Large Party Menu offers a variety of group dining options for eight or more. Chang's for Two, a fan favorite dining option, is also back this year with its four-course prix-fixe menu, starting at $50.

Not only is P.F. Chang's the premier destination for celebrating, but its convenient takeout, delivery and catering selections offer an excellent solution for those seeking easy, on-the-go meal options. The new and improved Family Value Bundle offerings feature an enticing selection of appetizers and entrees for groups of two, four and six.

For more details on P.F. Chang's limited-time seasonal menu, holiday celebrations, special offers and gift cards, please visit pfchangs.com.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE P.F. Chang's