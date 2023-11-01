Mill Steel Company promotes Kip Craddick to Vice President of Sales. 

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Steel Co., one of the nation's largest distributors of flat-rolled carbon steel, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kip Craddick from Vice President of Mill Steel Framing to Vice President of Sales for Mill Steel Co. Craddick is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience as a senior commercial leader, and his impressive track record has been instrumental in growing Mill Steel Framing's market share.

In his new role, Craddick will work closely alongside Mill Steel's Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Carl Quenneville, as well as its Director and Executive teams, on sales strategies to drive growth across its diverse range of products and markets. His extensive construction industry knowledge and strategic acumen will play a pivotal role in advancing Mill Steel's sales initiatives, which have consistently achieved double digit growth over the last 15 years.

Throughout his career at Mill Steel Company, Craddick has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centric solutions. He has a proven ability to develop and execute sales strategies that lead to sustainable business growth. Under his leadership, the Mill Steel Framing division has excelled and made significant contributions to the company's overall performance.

"We are thrilled to promote Kip Craddick to the role of Vice President of Sales," said Pam Heglund, CEO of Mill Steel Company. "Kip's deep industry expertise and exceptional leadership skills make him the ideal candidate to lead our sales efforts as we continue to expand and diversify our product offerings. We are confident his vision and dedication will drive Mill Steel Company's success in the years to come."

Craddick is excited about his new role, stating, "I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity. I look forward to working with our talented sales team to develop more business and strengthen customer relationships. Together, we will build upon the successes we've achieved and reach new heights."

About Mill Steel Co.:

Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's premier flat-rolled steel suppliers. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Mill Steel operates six service center locations including Grand Rapids and Melvindale, MI, Mansfield, OH, Jeffersonville, IN, Birmingham, AL, and Houston, TX. Mill Steel excels at serving some of the world's most demanding industries with its steadfast dedication to superior quality, delivery, and performance. The company continues to grow by consistently operating with integrity, putting its customers and associates first. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit www.millsteel.com.

