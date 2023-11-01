THE COLONY HOTEL & NATUROPATHICA PARTNER TO DEBUT IN HOUSE SPA SERVICES: www.thecolonypalmbeach.com

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Hotel is pleased to announce the launch of the NATUROPATHICA Spa Suite, a full service spa suite located in the historic Palm Beach hotel. The NATUROPATHICA Spa Suite will offer their signature massages, facials, and a comprehensive assortment of products from the holistic wellness and skincare brand seasonally from November through April. Open to both hotel guests and the greater community, NATUROPATHICA aims to be an essential new amenity to Palm Beach.

For over 30 years, NATUROPATHICA has been the global pioneer in luxury formulas and unmatched spa experiences that bring together the face, body, mind, and spirit. The Palm Beach Spa will join NATUROPATHICA's well-established spa locations in East Hampton and Chelsea, as well as a new spa location in Tribeca at the NEXUS Club.

The NATUROPATHICA Spa combines potent herbal remedies with clinically proven formulas to provide unmatched holistic care for its patrons. NATUROPATHICA's mission is to empower everyone to take control of their own well-being through healing arts spas, skincare and body products, remedies, and rituals. "Total well-being is a collaboration between science and nature," says NATUROPATHICA CEO Cathy O'Brien. "We are thrilled to bring our services to the Palm Beach Community."

The Spa Suite will offer a full menu of services including massages, facials, treatment enhancements, and specialized care. A significant differentiator at NATUROPATHICA is that all Spa locations offer certified Oncology Relief services and Specialty face and body treatments developed to address issues related to cancer treatment and common skin conditions such as acne and eczema.

"NATUROPATHICA's deep commitment to wellbeing is a perfect match for The Colony Hotel," says hotel owner Sarah Wetenhall. "We both seek to create beautiful and transformative experiences, and the new spa will further elevate the level of service and amenity The Colony Hotel offers."

Spa treatments will also be available in-room and poolside for hotel guests and through concierge appointments within the surrounding area. Regular spa suite hours are 9:00am - 6:00pm, or by appointment. The full treatment menu can be found here, and bookings may be made online at naturopathica.com or by calling the spa concierge at 561-237-8476.

ABOUT NATUROPATHICA

NATUROPATHICA is a leader in providing holistic wellness solutions and spa experiences, dedicated to empowering individuals on their journeys towards enhanced well-being. With a commitment to combining natural remedies, advanced scientific research, and therapeutic touch, NATUROPATHICA offers a range of services and products that promote both physical and emotional health.

ABOUT THE COLONY

As guardians of a treasured icon, The Colony Palm Beach faithfully preserves its legacy of gracious hospitality while ensuring continued relevance to a new generation of modern, well-traveled and discerning guests. The 93-room property provides unique, curated offerings for guests of all ages delivered with best-in-class ultra-boutique service. Much more than a hotel, The Colony is a state of mind – a place to connect meaningfully and authentically with one of the world's most storied destinations, steps from both Worth Avenue and the Atlantic Ocean. Aware of The Colony's singular place in the hearts of long-time Palm Beachers, the hotel is dedicated to maintaining a rich tradition of culinary excellence and sophisticated entertainment in a vibrant social setting that is both welcoming and refreshingly unpretentious.

