SYNERGY HOMECARE SOLD 37 TERRITORIES THROUGH THE THIRD QUARTER; ON PACE TO LEAD HOME CARE INDUSTRY GROWTH FOR THE FOURTH YEAR IN A ROW

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGY ® HomeCare , a leading national home care franchise and an Entrepreneur 500-ranked enterprise , has sold 37 new territories through the end of the third quarter up 16% from a year ago.

The brand currently has 488 sold territories, up 45% since January 2020.

SYNERGY HomeCare added 16 new territories to its network in the third quarter of 2023 including seven in Texas along with additional sales in Florida, Utah, California, Ohio, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and its first-ever agency in Eastern Idaho, which will serve the greater Idaho Falls area.

"Our nation continues to see a growing demographic of older adults who need non-medical in-home support, and we are attracting compassionate entrepreneurs who see value in our enhanced franchise value and servicing model to meet that demand," said SYNERGY HomeCare CEO Charlie Young. "Obviously our numbers are strong. But I'm even more excited about the continued quality of our franchisees. They are eager to open quickly and take advantage of our brand offerings to serve those in their local communities. In just the last 12 months alone, we have launched several initiatives that allow our franchisees to best connect with potential clients and referral partners."

Young pointed to SYNERGY HomeCare's most recent Disability Care , Memory Care , and Concierge Care programs as more examples of how the company is leading in the homecare industry.

"After experiencing so much success these past few years, we're continuing to drive forward as our brand value is being recognized," said SYNERGY HomeCare Chief Growth Officer Mike Steed. "We continue to focus on the impact our franchisees make on their clients and their loved ones. Our industry is about the people we get to help and that means identifying the right people to bring into our network and giving them a platform to succeed."

ABOUT SYNERGY HOMECARE - The Leading Home Care Provider

SYNERGY HomeCare is the fastest-growing national franchisor in the home care industry with over 200 franchises in more than 480 territories across the U.S. The company provides a broad range of non-medical in-home services including personal care, companion care, memory care and specialized care for individuals who are living with physical or developmental disabilities, chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery. No matter what each person's circumstances are, SYNERGY HomeCare steps in with effective, comforting, life-affirming care that moves people emotionally and physically forward. For more information visit SYNERGYHomeCare.com or find an in-home care location near you.

