LO3 Capital Announces Inspired Beauty Brands Investment

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LO3 Capital, a private investment firm committed to providing lower-middle market companies with transformative capital, announced today that it provided a senior subordinated debt investment to support Inspired Beauty Brands (IBB) with growth capital.

Based in New York, NY, IBB is an innovative developer and marketer of personal care products with a long standing reputation for producing high quality products and providing excellent service. IBB's owned and operated brands include some of the most recognizable names in the industry, including HASK®, Gray Away®, and HnP®. IBB's products are sold worldwide, through retailers in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia.

"This is an exciting time for our Company," noted Sam Maniaci, IBB's CEO. "LO3 worked diligently to understand our vision for continued growth and innovation. Their investment will facilitate our growth while allowing us to maintain our commitment to delivering safe, healthy, and high-quality products to consumers everywhere."

"IBB provided LO3 with an opportunity to invest in an established brand with a superbly talented management team," said Glenn Harrison, LO3's managing partner. "We're excited to invest in Sam Maniaci, CEO and Jeff's Sieglen, President leadership as they take IBB to new heights."

LO3 Capital is a minority owned private investment firm committed to helping lower-middle market companies grow. The firm has offices in Nashville, New York and Dallas and targets business with over $3 million of EBITDA across a variety of industries. LO3 Capital partners with management teams, business owners, and private equity firms to finance organic growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and ownership transitions. LO3 Capital was previously a division of Live Oak Growth Capital and continues to manage the Live Oak Growth Capital funds. For more information, please visit lo3capital.com.

