Sweet Paris Crêperie Secures Second Minnesota Location at the Legendary Mall of America®

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café , the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, has secured its second location in Minnesota at Mall of America®, the largest shopping and entertainment complex in the United States and one of the most visited tourist attractions on the globe. In August 2022, Sweet Paris announced a multi-unit deal that marked the brand's entry into the state. The brand's first Minnesota location recently opened in Woodbury, with the Mall of America location set to open in Summer of 2024.

Bringing Sweet Paris to Minnesota is Tenacity Restaurant Group, a team of partners with over two decades of restaurant experience, led by CEO Dustin Wetzel, CFO Pete Thelen, and Strategic Advisor Dan Vansteenburg. The group could not be happier with the initial response from the Woodbury community to the first ever Sweet Paris Crêperie and Café restaurant in Minnesota, and look forward to bringing our unique concept to Mall of America. Additionally, the group is actively working towards securing two additional sites in the Twin Cities area which are slated to open in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

"Sweet Paris is a unique concept that embodies the culture and feel of Paris, so it only makes sense that it lives in the iconic Mall of America," said Dustin Wetzel. "The leadership team has played an important role throughout the site selection process – setting us up for success as we begin construction and look toward executing our opening plans on our second store. We are excited to become a favorite in the mall and are excited to see what the future holds."

The Mall of America store will join the 15 additional Sweet Paris locations currently open and operating around the country. The four units the group has committed to in Minnesota, along with others in various stages of development, will bring Sweet Paris' total store count to 37 locations in the near future.

"We are thrilled to give Mall of America guests a taste of France with the opening of Sweet Paris Creperie," said Carrie Charleston, Vice President of Leasing at Mall of America. "Our team is proud to bring this exceptional brand to our iconic tourist destination. This Parisian-inspired café with a chic and stylish environment will offer a variety of delicious menu options allowing guests to transport to Paris with no passport needed."

Entrance into Minnesota also marks an equally important milestone, Sweet Paris' expansion into the Midwest. The brand views this region as a prime market for growth which will play a crucial role in its overall franchise development strategy.

"Entering a premier retail center like Mall of America marks a pivotal time in Sweet Paris' history," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. "This is the ideal location for us, as the mall caters to so many different people daily. It will become a flagship store in the Midwest as we continue to grow throughout the region. We are honored to be working with the Tenacity Restaurant Group to help propel the Sweet Paris brand beyond our Houston roots, contributing to our goal of nationwide expansion."

Sweet Paris has extensive brand presence throughout Texas with locations in Austin, College Station, Houston, and San Antonio. Additional locations include Doral and Coral Gables, Florida, and Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico.

The success of Sweet Paris has not gone unnoticed as the brand was mostly recently ranked on Restaurant Business' 2023 Future 50, and has been feature on Entrepreneur Magazine's Top New and Emerging Franchises in addition to the Franchise 500® list . Also, co-founders Allison and Ivan Chavez landed on Global Franchise Magazine's 10 Emerging Leaders to Watch , and Allison was included in Nation's Restaurant News' annual Power List , an exclusive group of 50 leaders who are identified as the most innovative and inspiring people in the restaurant industry.

Sweet Paris is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.

For more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

