JinkoSolar Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago

SHANGRAO, China, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

  • Leveraging our outstanding N-type technology, extensive global operation network, and advanced integrated capacity structure, module shipments in the third quarter increased 20.4% sequentially and 107.9% year-over-year.
  • At the end of the third quarter, we became the first module manufacturer in the world to have delivered a total of 190 GW solar modules, covering over 190 countries and regions.
  • Demand for N-type products continued to grow globally. N-type module shipments accounted for more than 60% of all module shipments globally in the third quarter. N-type modules retained their competitive premium over P-type modules and the premium continued to exceed the market average.
  • The mass production efficiency of N-type TOPCon cells reached 25.6% and the power output of N-type modules was 25-30wp higher than that of similar P-type modules.
  • We continued to make progress in sustainability and, recently, scored high in the Ecovadis Ratings, leading the mainstream PV companies.

Third Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Highlights

  • Quarterly shipments were 22,597 MW (21,384 MW for solar modules, and 1,213 MW for cells and wafers), up 21.4% sequentially, and up 108.2% year-over-year.
  • Total revenues were RMB31.83 billion (US$4.36 billion), up 3.7% sequentially and up 63.1% year-over-year.
  • Gross profit was RMB6.13 billion (US$840.6 million), up 28.2% sequentially and up 99.7% year-over-year.
  • Gross margin was 19.3%, compared with 15.6% in Q2 2023 and 15.7% in Q3 2022.
  • Net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB1.32 billion (US$181.4 million), compared with RMB1.31 billion in Q2 2023 and RMB549.8 million in Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders, which excludes the impact from (i) a change in fair value of the convertible senior notes (the "Notes"), (ii) a change in fair value of long-term investment and (iii) the share based compensation expenses, was RMB1.35 billion (US$184.6 million), compared with RMB1.43 billion in Q2 2023 and RMB427.5 million in Q3 2022.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were RMB6.42 (US$0.88) and RMB4.61 (US$0.63), respectively. This translates into basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB25.66 (US$3.52) and RMB18.46 (US$2.53), respectively.

Mr. Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Despite market volatility, we delivered strong results in the third quarter leveraging our advantages in N-type TOPCon technology, extensive global operation network and advanced integrated capacity structure. Our module shipments, gross margin and net income all increased significantly year-over-year. Total module shipments were approximately 21.4 GW, an increase of 107.9% year-over-year. The cost of polysilicon decreased sequentially. Our premium high-efficient N-type products accounted for over 60% of total shipments, and shipments to the U.S. recorded sequential growth. Year-over-year, net income increased by 140.7% to US$181.4 million, and adjusted net income increased by 215.1% to US$184.6 million, diluted earnings per ordinary share increased by 188.7% to US$0.63, and gross margin increased from 15.7% to 19.3%.

Since the third quarter, price declines in the supply chain have stimulated end demand. For the first nine months of 2023, newly-added installations of PV in China reached 128.9 GW, nearly 50% more than full-year installations in 2022. Meanwhile, intensified competition brought by changes in supply and demand, accelerated technical iteration, high interest rates in some regions, and geopolitical tensions caused some volatility in the global PV market, and posed challenges on all industry players. We believe that we, as the industry leader, will become even stronger as the competition intensifies. At the end of the third quarter, we became the first module manufacturer in the world to have delivered a total of 190 GW solar modules, covering over 190 countries and regions. Our capabilities in global sales, operations and management, together with continuous R&D accumulation and innovation, help us build an all-round competition barrier. We are confident in our ability to navigate through cyclical volatility, achieve healthy and sustainable profitability, and increase shareholder value.

By the end of the third quarter, the mass production efficiency for our N-type TOPCon cells reached 25.6%, and our N-type modules power output was 25-30wp higher than that of similar P-type modules. Demand for these products continued to increase globally as the levelized cost of energy is lower. N-type modules still retained a premium over similar P-type modules, and the premium continued to exceed the market average.

At the end of the third quarter, we already had over 55 GW of N-type cell production capacity, and by the end of the year, our N-type cell production capacity is expected to reach about 70 GW, leading the industry, and our integrated project in Shanxi, China  has started construction recently. Phase I and Phase II of a project with a total of 28 GW wafer-cell-module integrated capacity are expected to start production in the first half of 2024.

Recently, our high-efficiency N-Type monocrystalline silicon solar cell set a new record with a maximum conversion efficiency of 26.89%, creating another important milestone in the innovation of our products and solutions. With higher conversion efficiency and lower industrialization cost, we strongly believe that the TOPCon technology will remain the mainstream technical path in the next 3-5 years. We are confident that we are ahead of the industry in terms of power output, cost efficiency and product competitiveness.

As a responsible global company, we continued to make progress in sustainability and, recently, scored high in the Ecovadis Ratings, leading the mainstream PV companies. We are dedicated to providing clean, high-efficient and reliable solar products and energy storage solutions to more and more countries and regions, and contributing to global energy transition.

We expect our module shipments to be approximately 23.0 GW for the fourth quarter of 2023 and are confident that our full-year module shipments will exceed our guidance of 70 to 75 GW, with N-type modules accounting for approximately 60%. We expect our annual production capacity for mono wafers, solar cells and solar modules to reach 85.0 GW, 90.0 GW and 110.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2023, with N-type capacity accounting for over 75%. We are confident that we will continue to lead the industry with our advanced technology and premium high-efficient products. "

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB31.83 billion (US$4.36 billion), an increase of 3.7% from RMB30.69 billion in the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 63.1% from RMB19.52 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The sequential and year-over-year increases were mainly attributable to the increases in the shipment of solar modules due to the increasing demand in the global market.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB6.13 billion (US$840.6 million), compared with RMB4.78 billion in the second quarter of 2023 and RMB3.07 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

Gross margin was 19.3% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 15.6% in the second quarter of 2023 and 15.7% in the third quarter of 2022. The sequential and year-over-year increases were mainly due to the decrease in the cost of raw materials.

Income from Operations and Operating Margin

Income from operations in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB2.99 billion (US$409.8 million), compared with RMB1.54 billion in the second quarter of 2023 and RMB63.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The changes were primarily attributable to the increases in our revenues and gross margin in the third quarter of 2023.

Operating profit margin was 9.4% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 5.0% in the second quarter of 2023 and 0.3% in the third quarter of 2022.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB3.14 billion (US$430.8 million), a decrease of 3.1% from RMB3.24 billion in the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.5% from RMB3.01 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The sequential and year-over-year changes were relatively flat.

Total operating expenses accounted for 9.9% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 10.6% in the second quarter of 2023 and 15.4% in the third quarter of 2022. The sequential and year-over-year decreases were mainly due to the increases in the shipment of solar modules and the decreases in average shipment cost.

Interest Expenses, Net

Net interest expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB148.2 million (US$20.3 million), a decrease of 28.9% from RMB208.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 15.1% from RMB128.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The sequential decrease was mainly due to the increase in interest income and the year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in interest expense.

Subsidy Income

Subsidy income in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB64.5 million (US$8.8 million), compared with RMB292.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 and RMB225.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the changes in the cash receipt of subsidies from local governments in China which are non-recurring, not refundable and with no conditions.

Exchange Gain/Loss and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives

The Company recorded a net exchange loss (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB295.8 million (US$40.5 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net exchange gain of RMB916.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 and a net exchange gain of RMB520.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the exchange rate fluctuation of US dollars against RMB in the third quarter of 2023.

Change in Fair Value of Convertible Senior Notes 

The Company issued US$85.0 million of 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2024 in May 2019 and has elected to measure the Notes at fair value derived by valuation model, i.e. Binomial Model.

The Company recognized a gain from a change in fair value of the Notes of RMB295.6 million (US$40.5 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a gain of RMB89.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 and a gain of RMB233.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. The changes were primarily due to the changes in the Company's stock price in the third quarter of 2023.

Change in Fair Value of Long-term Investment

The Company invested in certain equity interests in several solar technology companies engaged in photovoltaic industry chain, which are recorded as long-term investment and reported at fair value with changes in fair value recognized in earnings. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had RMB956.2 million (US$131.1 million) in long-term investment, compared with RMB1.09 billion as of June 30, 2023.

The Company recognized a loss from change in fair value of RMB130.3 million (US$17.9 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with a gain of RMB2.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Equity in Earnings of Affiliated Companies

The Company indirectly holds a 20% equity interest in Sweihan PV Power Company P.J.S.C, a developer and operator of solar power projects in Dubai, and a 9% equity interest in Xinte Ltd, a domestic silicon material supplier, and both are accounted for using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in loss of affiliated companies of RMB22.9 million(US$3.1 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with gain of RMB63.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 and gain of RMB38.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. The fluctuation of equity in gain or loss of affiliated companies primarily arose from the net gain or loss incurred by an affiliate company.

Income Tax Expense

The Company recorded an income tax expense of RMB403.3 million (US$55.3 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB341.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 and RMB150.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-Controlling Interests

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to RMB1.00 billion (US$137.2 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.11 billion in the second quarter of 2023 and RMB247.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the changes in net income of the Company's majority-owned principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. ("Jiangxi Jinko").

Net Income and Earnings per Share

Net income attributable to the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB1.32 billion (US$181.4 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.31 billion  in the second quarter of 2023 and RMB549.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact from (i) a change in fair value of the Notes (ii) a change in fair value of the long-term investment and (iii)the share based compensation expenses, the adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB1.35 billion (US$184.6 million), compared with RMB1.43 billion in the second quarter of 2023 and RMB427.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were RMB6.42 (US$0.88) and RMB4.61 (US$0.63), respectively, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB6.39 and RMB5.55, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023, and RMB2.74 and RMB1.60, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022. As each ADS represents four ordinary shares, this translates into basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB25.66 (US$3.52) and RMB18.46 (US$2.53), respectively in the third quarter of 2023; basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB25.54 and RMB22.20, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023; and basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB10.97 and RMB6.39, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had RMB14.11 billion (US$1.93 billion) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared with RMB17.03 billion as of June 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company's accounts receivables due from third parties were RMB25.78 billion (US$3.53 billion), compared with RMB21.59 billion as of June 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company's inventories were RMB19.15 billion (US$2.63 billion), compared with RMB20.09 billion as of June 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company's total interest-bearing debts were RMB30.83 billion (US$4.23 billion), compared with RMB34.31 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Solar Module, Cell and Wafer Shipments

Total shipments were 22,597 MW in the third quarter of 2023, including 21,384 MW for solar module shipments and 1,213 MW for cell and wafer shipments.

Operations and Business Outlook Highlights

We are optimistic about global market demand and the opportunities brought by penetration of N-type technology. We will continue to maintain our leading position in N-type modules through technology iteration, improvement in mass production capability, and cost optimization. By the end of 2023, we expect mass-produced N-type cell efficiency to reach 25.8%, and the integrated cost of N-type modules to remain competitive with P-type modules. The proportion of N-type modules shipments of our total module shipments is expected to reach about 60% in 2023, as we expect there will be a strong demand for high-efficiency products from a growing number of markets and customers.

As we continue to invest in N-type capacity expansion overseas in the second half of 2023, we expect to reach an integrated capacity of over 12 GW overseas by the end of 2023, with the production capacity of N-type accounting for over 75%. We will continuously strengthen and expand our global industrial chain to provide premium and high-quality products and services to our global clients.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the Company's order book and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty on final customer demand and sale schedules. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects its module shipments to be around 23 GW.

We are confident to exceed the full year module shipment target of 70 to 75 GW.

Solar Products Production Capacity

JinkoSolar expects its annual production capacity for mono wafer, solar cell and solar module to reach 85.0 GW, 90.0 GW and 110.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2023.

Recent Business Developments 

  • In August 2023, JinkoSolar was appointed a co-chair of the Tech, Innovation, and R&D Taskforce of B20 India.
  • In September 2023, JinkoSolar signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Failte Energy Solutions limited to supply Tiger Neo modules for a total capacity of 200 MW.
  • In September 2023, JinkoSolar's board of directors declared a cash dividend of US$0.375 per ordinary share of US$0.00002 each of the Company, or US$1.50 per ADS.
  • In October 2023, Jiangxi Jinko announced that its module shipments exceeded 52 GW for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, with N-type modules accounting for about 57% of these shipments.
  • In October 2023, Jiangxi Jinko published its estimates of certain preliminary unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
  • In October 2023, JinkoSolar announced that its affiliate has signed the largest ever supply agreement with ACWA Power, to provide 3.8 GW N-type Tiger Neo modules for ACWA Power's two projects, the 1,581MWp Al KAHFAH and the 2,257MWp AR RASS 2, in Saudi Arabia.
  • In October 2023, JinkoSolar announced that its high-efficiency N-Type monocrystalline silicon solar cell sets new record with maximum conversion efficiency of 26.89%.

Conference Call Information

JinkoSolar's management will host an earnings conference call on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong the same day).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN by a calendar invite.

Participant Online Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10034589-n7xtqc.html

It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "JinkoSolar Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.

A telephone replay of the call will be available 2 hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 23:59 U.S. Eastern Time, November 6, 2023. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International:

+61 7 3107 6325

U.S.:

+1 855 883 1031

Passcode:

10034589

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of JinkoSolar's website at http://www.jinkosolar.com.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Currency Convenience Translation

The conversion of Renminbi into U.S. dollars in this release, made solely for the convenience of the readers, is based on the noon buying rate in the city of New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of September 29, 2023, which was RMB7.2960 to US$1.00. No representation is intended to imply that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized, or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on Renminbi.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Ms. Stella Wang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806
Email: ir@jinkosolar.com

Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Christensen
Tel: +86 178 1749 0483
Email: rene.vanguestaine@christensencomms.com

In the U.S.:
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Christensen, Scottsdale, Arizona
Tel: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except ADS and Share data)


For the quarter ended


For the nine months ended     


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2023


Sep 30, 2023


Sep 30, 2022


Sep 30, 2023


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000

 Revenues from third parties 

19,418,227


30,635,727


31,737,818


4,350,030


52,876,179


85,623,354


11,735,657















 Revenues from related parties 

101,089


49,372


96,440


13,218


249,062


225,065


30,848















 Total revenues 

19,519,316


30,685,099


31,834,258


4,363,248


53,125,241


85,848,419


11,766,505















 Cost of revenues 

(16,447,649)


(25,902,426)


(25,701,047)


(3,522,622)


(45,055,189)


(70,891,519)


(9,716,491)















 Gross profit 

3,071,667


4,782,673


6,133,211


840,626


8,070,052


14,956,900


2,050,014















 Operating expenses: 














   Selling and marketing 

(1,980,508)


(1,665,996)


(1,739,184)


(238,375)


(4,987,519)


(4,961,480)


(680,027)

   General and administrative 

(823,679)


(800,148)


(1,157,814)


(158,692)


(2,612,076)


(3,042,370)


(416,992)

   Research and development 

(201,690)


(225,574)


(218,097)


(29,893)


(496,370)


(632,227)


(86,654)

   Impairment of long-lived assets 

(2,662)


(552,751)


(27,912)


(3,826)


(159,259)


(580,662)


(79,586)

 Total operating expenses 

(3,008,539)


(3,244,469)


(3,143,007)


(430,786)


(8,255,224)


(9,216,739)


(1,263,259)















 Income from operations 

63,128


1,538,204


2,990,204


409,840


(185,172)


5,740,161


786,755

 Interest expenses, net 

(128,749)


(208,453)


(148,171)


(20,309)


(378,987)


(412,015)


(56,471)

 Subsidy income 

225,336


292,376


64,461


8,835


995,386


620,879


85,099

 Exchange gain/(loss) 

650,466


1,358,867


(253,303)


(34,718)


1,046,064


976,517


133,843

 Change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives 

(130,196)


(442,492)


(42,474)


(5,822)


(223,701)


(429,628)


(58,885)

 Change in fair value of Long-term Investment 



2,278


(130,311)


(17,861)


-


312,391


42,817

 Change in fair value of convertible senior notes 

232,961


89,747


295,602


40,516


(408,877)


123,914


16,984

 Other income/(loss), net 

(888)


58,971


(25,190)


(3,453)


11,544


36,905


5,059

Income before income taxes

909,504


2,689,498


2,750,818


377,028


850,070


6,969,124


955,201

 Income tax expenses 

(150,775)


(341,144)


(403,305)


(55,278)


(339,887)


(1,059,453)


(145,210)

 Equity in earnings of affiliated companies 

38,904


63,281


(22,937)


(3,144)


45,233


220,299


30,194

 Net income 

797,633


2,411,635


2,324,576


318,606


555,416


6,129,970


840,185

 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling
          interests 

(247,811)


(1,105,533)


(1,001,203)


(137,226)


(599,932)


(2,711,842)


(371,689)

 Net income attributable to JinkoSolar
 Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders 

549,822


1,306,102


1,323,373


181,380


(44,516)


3,418,128


468,496















 Net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s
 ordinary shareholders per share: 














   Basic 

2.74


6.39


6.42


0.88


(0.23)


16.73


2.29

   Diluted 

1.60


5.55


4.61


0.63


(0.23)


14.85


2.04















 Net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s
   ordinary shareholders per ADS: 














   Basic 

10.97


25.54


25.66


3.52


(0.90)


66.93


9.17

   Diluted 

6.39


22.20


18.46


2.53


(0.90)


59.38


8.14















 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: 














   Basic 

200,494,033


204,566,514


206,286,879


206,286,879


196,930,951


204,273,709


204,273,709

   Diluted 

219,038,845


223,654,851


223,182,957


223,182,957


196,930,951


223,117,023


223,117,023















 Weighted average ADS outstanding: 














   Basic 

50,123,508


51,141,628


51,571,720


51,571,720


49,232,738


51,068,427


51,068,427

   Diluted 

54,759,711


55,913,713


55,795,739


55,795,739


49,232,738


55,779,256


55,779,256















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME















 Net income 

797,633


2,411,635


2,324,576


318,606


555,416


6,129,970


840,185

 Other comprehensive income/(loss): 














   -Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities 

1,638


58


-


-


1,638


(973)


(133)

   -Foreign currency translation adjustments 

185,181


282,017


(31,771)


(4,354)


372,219


192,274


26,353

   -Change in the instrument-specific credit risk 

48,293


20,227


5,245


719


106,423


70,690


9,689

 Comprehensive income 

1,032,745


2,713,937


2,298,050


314,971


1,035,696


6,391,961


876,094

 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
interests 

(339,109)


(1,168,875)


(992,475)


(136,030)


(751,880)


(2,747,573)


(376,586)

 Comprehensive income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co.,
Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders 

693,636


1,545,062


1,305,575


178,941


283,816


3,644,388


499,508

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2023


RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000

ASSETS






Current assets:






  Cash and cash equivalents

10,243,500


13,563,594


1,859,045

  Restricted cash 

1,027,454


547,369


75,023

  Restricted short-term investments

8,945,271


7,799,555


1,069,018

  Short-term investments

-


51,922


7,117

  Accounts receivable, net - related parties

139,714


148,826


20,398

  Accounts receivable, net - third parties

16,674,876


25,779,992


3,533,442

  Notes receivable, net - related parties

282,824


1,850


254

  Notes receivable, net - third parties

6,697,096


3,960,907


542,887

  Advances to suppliers, net - related parties

56,860


78,208


10,719

  Advances to suppliers, net - third parties

3,271,284


3,903,922


535,077

  Inventories, net

17,450,284


19,153,303


2,625,179

  Forward contract receivables

119,625


30,717


4,210

  Prepayments and other current assets, net - related parties

23,105


29,518


4,046

  Prepayments and other current assets, net

3,290,902


3,533,424


484,296

  Held-for-sale assets

-


2,231,004


305,785

  Available-for-sale securities

104,499


-


-

Total current assets

68,327,294


80,814,111


11,076,496







Non-current assets:






  Restricted cash

1,378,680


1,575,353


215,920

  Long-term investments

1,711,072


2,302,860


315,634

  Property, plant and equipment, net

32,290,088


36,025,775


4,937,743

  Land use rights, net

1,431,424


1,613,337


221,126

  Intangible assets, net

79,600


186,794


25,602

  Financing lease right-of-use assets, net

558,407


336,096


46,066

  Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

396,966


377,985


51,807

  Deferred tax assets 

704,244


703,856


96,471

  Advances to suppliers to be utilised beyond one year

310,375


669,897


91,817

  Other assets, net - related parties

52,363


55,451


7,600

  Other assets, net - third parties

1,421,669


2,636,924


361,421

  Available-for-sale securities Non current

-


50,000


6,853

Total non-current assets

40,334,888


46,534,328


6,378,060







Total assets

108,662,182


127,348,439


17,454,556







LIABILITIES






Current liabilities:






  Accounts payable - third parties

10,378,076


14,158,209


1,940,544

  Notes payable - related parties

419,500


401,500


55,030

  Notes payable - third parties

20,204,323


22,579,090


3,094,722

  Accrued payroll and welfare expenses

2,035,931


2,382,141


326,500

  Advances from related parties

3,829


884


121

  Advances from  third parties

9,220,267


7,936,887


1,087,841

  Income tax payable

737,735


395,570


54,217

  Other payables and accruals

9,214,384


10,902,493


1,494,312

  Other payables due to related parties

5,964


16,069


2,202

  Forward contract payables

63,137


96,138


13,177

  Convertible senior notes - current

-


635,956


87,165

  Financing lease liabilities - current

168,381


78,277


10,728

  Operating lease liabilities - current

65,489


72,177


9,893

  Short-term borrowings from third parties,
     including current portion of long-term bank
     borrowings

12,419,170


12,151,300


1,665,474

  Held-for-sale liabilities

-


1,459,435


200,032

Total current liabilities

64,936,186


73,325,829


10,050,141







Non-current liabilities:






  Long-term borrowings

13,022,795


13,047,106


1,788,255

  Convertible senior notes

1,070,699


4,533,415


621,356

  Accrued warranty costs - non current

1,422,276


1,988,279


272,516

  Financing lease liabilities

69,881


-


-

  Operating lease liabilities

339,885


316,188


43,337

  Deferred tax liability

194,808


202,391


27,740

  Long-term Payables

601,759


844,819


115,792

  Guarantee liabilities to related parties 
   - non current

-


-


-

Total non-current liabilities

16,722,103


20,932,198


2,868,996







Total liabilities

81,658,289


94,258,027


12,919,137







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Ordinary shares (US$0.00002 par value, 500,000,000
shares authorized 204,135,029 and 209,232,719 shares
issued as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023,
respectively)

28


29


4

Additional paid-in capital

9,912,931


10,569,527


1,448,674

Accumulated other comprehensive income

217,563


390,766


53,559

Treasury stock, at cost; 2,945,840 ordinary shares as of
December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023

(43,170)


(43,170)


(5,917)

Modification of non-controlling interests






Accumulated retained earnings

6,249,883


9,112,599


1,248,986







Total JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity

16,337,235


20,029,751


2,745,306







Non-controlling interests

10,666,658


13,060,661


1,790,113







Total shareholders' equity

27,003,893


33,090,412


4,535,419







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

108,662,182


127,348,439


17,454,556

