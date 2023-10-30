Extu Launches GoTu Rewards, a Flexible, Affordable Incentive Platform to Drive Loyalty

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extu announced GoTu Rewards, a fast to launch, flexible and affordable new incentive platform designed for companies of all sizes that want to initiate a basic loyalty program on a modest budget. GoTu Rewards is notable for its ease of use and exciting reward catalog featuring millions of options.

GoTu Rewards (PRNewswire)

"Midmarket and SMB companies are frequently looking for programs to incentivize their sales teams, employees, resellers and consumers—yet many programs are too expensive and difficult to manage," said Extu's CEO Steve Prebble. "Recognizing this need, we've created the ideal solution with GoTu Rewards, a platform that takes the worry and work out of incentive programs."

With no monthly fees, GoTu Rewards' pay-as-you-go structure allows companies to purchase points or physical gift cards in bulk to deliver to their participants as needed. It reduces the administrative burden while offering a vast array of appealing rewards that keep participants engaged and earning. GoTu Rewards also provides companies with peace of mind by meeting Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 compliance requirements to ensure that sensitive corporate and participant data is safe.

William Lupo, Extu's Chief Revenue Officer, explained, "GoTu Rewards offers a back-to-basics program for companies or teams that want to be able to award people quickly and easily for a job well done. It's a high reward but low cost option with great perks for participants that are sure to spark motivation and drive revenue."

Prebble concluded, "Safety, speed and rewards that resonate are the hallmarks of GoTu Rewards—making it a perfect fit for companies that are looking to launch quickly and drive loyalty across their employee or sales networks."

About Extu

Extu, formerly known as Incentive Solutions and OneAffiniti, is on a mission to inspire growth. Extu provides through-channel marketing automation, an innovative online rewards platform, with millions of exciting online rewards, prepaid and gift card incentives, as well as group travel incentives. Our solutions are built to help manufacturers and dealers increase sales, capture mindshare, build customer loyalty and improve data collection throughout their channels. Founded in 1994, Extu incorporates powerful technology with real-time data, helping clients get a full view of reseller performance, and empowering channel marketers and driving growth. For more information, visit www.extu.com.

