Infinity Laboratories Unveils New Brand at AAPS 2023 PharmaSci 360 in Orlando, FL

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Laboratories is thrilled to officially unveil its new brand identity at the AAPS 2023 PharmaSci 360 Annual Meeting from October 22nd to the 25th in Orlando, Florida. As the paramount gathering for pharmaceutical scientists, Infinity Laboratories eagerly anticipates discussions about its refreshed brand image and integrated service offerings with current and prospective partners. The new brand identity mirrors the organization's evolution from a collection of legacy businesses and brands to a fully integrated national network of laboratories supporting the pharmaceutical, medical device, and compounding pharmacy industries.

"In creating a new brand identity for Infinity Laboratories, we aimed to present a unified vision that better reflects our strengths and the qualities valued by our partners. The brand promise that Infinity Laboratories makes to its partners, and the attributes we consistently aspire to deliver, accurately convey our evolution as a premier laboratory services provider," said Joe Troxell, CEO of Infinity Laboratories.

Infinity's new logo portrays a modern, science-driven, innovative organization committed to positively impacting partners and patients. Hank Nowak, SVP of Commercial Operations, emphasized, "Infinity's new tagline, 'Enduring Partnerships. Endless Insights.,' further reinforces our commitment to long-term collaborations and the value we provide."

As part of the rebranding initiative, Infinity's website (www.infinitylaboratories.com) has undergone a complete rebuild to offer enhanced insights into its services, expertise, and experience through a more user-friendly platform. Infinity Laboratories cordially invites participants at the AAPS 2023 PharmaSci 360 Annual Meeting to visit Booth #3346 to learn more about its new brand and capabilities that support the pharmaceutical industry.

