Relay Payments supports the Wreaths Across America Honor Fleet in recognition of fallen veterans

Owner-operators who help move the mission will be able to offset their fuel costs thanks to Relay's contribution

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Payments , the fintech company modernizing payments for the logistics and trucking industries, is proud to support Wreaths Across America for the second consecutive year. The company is donating $5,000 worth of diesel fuel to offset costs for owner-operators participating in the organization's Honor Fleet, comprised of hundreds of professional drivers and carriers who volunteer their time and trucks to deliver wreaths to honor our nation's fallen heroes. Relay is also contributing an additional $20,000 in fuel discounts for the organization's thank-you gift bags for Honor Fleet drivers.

"We are forever grateful to our country's veterans and their families who have given the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedom," said Relay co-founder and CEO Ryan Droege. "It's an honor and a privilege to support drivers of the Honor Fleet as they contribute their own time and equipment to distribute wreaths across the country."

In 2022, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers placed more than 2.7 million veterans' wreaths on the headstones of service members at 3,702 participating locations. This was accomplished with the support of more than 5,000 sponsorship groups, corporate contributions, and in-kind donations from the transportation industry. This year's wreath-laying ceremonies will be the organization's largest effort to date, thanks to the generosity of companies like Relay and those who participate in the Honor Fleet.

"This year, our transportation partners will assist us in delivering close to three million sponsored veterans' wreaths to be placed on the headstones of our fallen heroes all over the country on December 16," said Courtney George, Manager of Transportation and Industry Relations, Wreaths Across America. "We're grateful to Relay for their support of our Honor Fleet drivers, who are giving back in recognition of the sacrifice our veterans make everyday."

Wreaths Across America encourages local residents to greet the drivers with signs and flags as veterans' wreaths are being delivered, as it is a chance to thank the professional drivers and the Gold Star Families, military, first responders, and local volunteers supporting the mission.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org . For more information about Relay, visit www.relaypayments.com .

About Relay Payments

Relay Payments is building a modern digital payment network to revolutionize the trucking and logistics industries. Trusted by more than 300,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers and 1,500 truckstops nationwide, Relay has brought efficiency and automation to an industry historically reliant on cash, checks and cards. Relay has joined forces with industry leaders like Pilot Company, AMBEST, J.B. Hunt, Schneider, Coyote Logistics, Lineage Logistics, and others to provide secure, reliable over-the-road transactions. Founded in 2019, the Atlanta-based fintech includes more than 150 team members and has won awards for product innovation, customer service, and organizational culture. For more information about Relay, visit relaypayments.com .

Media Contact:

Hela Sheth

678-938-1318

press@relaypayments.com

Relay Payments - instant, electronic lumper payments (PRNewsfoto/Relay Payments) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Relay Payments