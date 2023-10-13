CNX Applauds Hydrogen Hub Funding Announcement and Stresses Need for Clear 45V Hydrogen Production Tax Credit Guidance

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to today's U.S. Department of Energy announcement regarding hydrogen hub funding, CNX (NYSE: CNX) President and CEO Nick Deiuliis issued the following statement:

"CNX is pleased to provide ultra-low carbon intensity feedstock and carbon capture and sequestration services for the Adams Fork project, an anchor project in the recently approved ARCH2 hydrogen hub application. With today's announcement, the U.S. Department of Energy has recognized the vital importance of ARCH2 and Adams Fork in improving our nation's energy security. The Adams Fork project is expected to be the largest clean ammonia facility in the United States, once completed and is expected to support jobs and economic investment in an economically disadvantaged community in the heart of Appalachia. While we applaud the funding announcement and inclusion of ARCH2 in the award, we are eagerly awaiting implementation guidance regarding the related hydrogen production tax credit (45V) provision of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The Adams Fork project, and other such potential projects throughout the broader Appalachian region, will substantially benefit from implementation of 45V that adheres to the original intent of the law. The intent of the hydrogen production provision of the IRA was to incentivize the creation of low carbon intensity hydrogen, reduce emissions, enhance U.S. energy security, and create jobs and economic activity in energy communities. This project squarely aligns with those objectives. We are monitoring development of the 45V guidance very closely and are hopeful that Washington will follow the intent of the law and help us make this important West Virginia project, and others like it, a reality."

Adams Fork Clean Ammonia Project Background

The Adams Fork Energy clean ammonia project, jointly developed by Adams Fork Energy, LLC and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, is expected to have initial annual ammonia production capacity of 2,160,000 metric tons, with optional additional production capacity. Project developers have entered into a strategic partnership with CNX, one of the lowest carbon intensive natural gas producers in the lowest emissions basin in the United States, to provide fuel and carbon sequestration services. The project is expected to support 2,000 well-paying construction jobs, including pipefitters and electrical workers, as well as generate significant tax revenues and capital investment for underserved Mingo County in Southern West Virginia. The planned facility is also located on a reclaimed coal mining site near Gilbert Creek, WV, further aligning the project with the White House's Justice40 Initiative. Adams Fork has received significant federal, state, and local bipartisan support, and is expected to displace more than 2.7 million metric tons per year of CO2 equivalent or more than 580,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven annually. By sourcing local low carbon intensity Appalachian natural gas as feedstock and installing carbon capture technology, Adams Fork Energy will have an ultra-low carbon intensity profile. Ammonia has been identified as one of the most efficient hydrogen carriers and also results in zero carbon emissions when combusted. It is primarily used in agriculture as a fertilizer, but other applications include heating and power generation, refrigerant, water purification, and in manufacturing plastics, textiles, and pesticides.

What They're Saying

"The Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continue to deliver for West Virginia. Today's announcement of plans for a clean ammonia production facility in Mingo County will help ensure the Mountain State continues to be a leader in American energy innovation and support good paying, West Virginia energy jobs. This project, planned for a reclaimed coal mining site near Gilbert Creek, honors our legacy as America's energy powerhouse while keeping an eye on the future as we work to bring an Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub to West Virginia. I applaud the cooperation it took to bring this project to Mingo County and look forward to seeing the benefits it brings to the community, economy, and our energy security," said Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

"Since I've been Governor, it has been my top priority to ensure Southern West Virginia has the resources to grow economically, and that is why this announcement brings me so much joy," West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. "I'm incredibly proud that the Adams Fork Energy plant will become the largest clean ammonia facility in the country.

I'm confident they will be a champion in this emerging field and help our Southern West Virginia communities flourish for decades to come. It's a testament to the great things that can be accomplished when we all work together to build a brighter future for all West Virginians, while never forgetting our hard-working coal miners and the hard work they do every day."

"Adams Fork Energy is a transformational manufacturing investment for Southern West Virginia," said Francis Sacr, Special Advisor to the President of Adams Fork Energy. "Thanks to leadership in Washington through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, we're excited to advance our clean ammonia production facility that will create family-sustaining local jobs while boosting available supply of clean ammonia, a critical component to sustainable food production and achieving a lower-carbon energy future."

"With a total of 56.2 million acres of trust land held by the 576 federally recognized tribes across the United States, the preservation of land through best agricultural practices is key to sustainability," FSST President Anthony Reider said. "The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe depends heavily on its agricultural resources on and off its Reservation to provide programing for tribal members and to supplement the barebones federal funding it receives. The decreasing availability of ammonia has created sharp increases in costs, thereby impacting the agricultural economy. The Tribe is hopeful to utilize a substantial portion of the Adams Fork Energy ammonia as fertilizer for its own land and for other United States Tribes. The advancement of this project will provide a critical economic benefit to Tribal nations. However, we need assurance from the federal government they will support projects using all resources – including low carbon intensity natural gas feedstock – for Adams Fork to become a reality."

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is unique. We are a premier, ultra-low carbon intensive natural gas development, production, midstream, and technology company centered in Appalachia, one of the most energy abundant regions in the world. With the benefit of a 159-year regional legacy, substantial asset base, leading core operational competencies, technology development and innovation, and astute capital allocation methodologies, we responsibly develop our resources and deploy free cash flow to create long-term per share value for our shareholders, employees, and the communities where we operate. As of December 31, 2022, CNX had 9.81 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information is available at www.cnx.com.

