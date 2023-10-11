Media Partners Corporation Secures Final $6 Million in Series A Financing, Announces Rebrand to Atana Inc

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Partners Corporation, an eLearning provider committed to helping organizations build safe and respectful work environments, proudly unveils its rebrand to Atana Inc. With the successful completion of the final $6 million phase of the $16 million Series A financing, led by national family offices and members of the Seattle-based Alliance of Angels, Atana is poised to expand its market presence by offering groundbreaking AI-driven insights through a blend of high-quality training content and targeted behavioral assessments within each eLearning course.

Atana is the creator of the first comprehensive workplace learning experience backed by science and proven by data to deliver organizations measurable, meaningful behavior change at scale. This rebranding initiative aligns with Atana's accelerated product innovation and evolution into a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider. The company's name transition to Atana mirrors that of its cutting-edge AI-driven analytics engine, Atana Insights, emphasizing its commitment to helping organizations attain their desired workplace culture.

"At Atana, we seamlessly integrate behavioral theory, organizational psychology, and advanced data science to empower organizations to foster positive, lasting behavior change at scale," says John Hansen, CEO of Atana. "This substantial funding amplifies our ability to help organizations quantify behavior change and validate the impact of their respectful workplace learning initiatives."

The Atana experience blends engaging courses with Atana Insights—a proprietary AI-based analytics engine. This equips HR and Learning & Development professionals with insights and actionable feedback, enabling organizations to measure and validate behavior change. Atana aims to become the preferred supplier for organizations seeking to create better workplaces, improve their ability to attract and retain employees, and boost productivity and performance.

Atana provides a comprehensive workplace learning experience backed by science and proven by data to deliver organizations measurable, meaningful behavior change at scale. By bringing together decades of experience, award-winning courses, and a powerful, proprietary analytics engine, Atana Insights, organizations have — for the first time — the ability to quantify and validate the impact of their respectful workplace training initiatives. For more information about Atana and its innovative approach to workplace training, please visit www.atana.com or connect with us on social media.

