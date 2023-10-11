Google Cloud and Unilever partner to digitally connect factory-based colleagues with the new My Unilever app

The app connects Unilever's factory-based colleagues across the globe to Unilever systems

It supports Unilever's commitment to putting people at the heart of digital transformation, leveraging technology to support employees

The app allows secure, quick and easy access to key Unilever systems all in one place, and enables one-click access to collaboration tools on Google Workspace including email, chat, and document sharing

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and Unilever have partnered to launch a new app for employees, My Unilever. The app has been designed to digitally connect Unilever's factory-based colleagues across the globe, enabling them to tap into Unilever's digital resources from any location or device.

Built on Google Cloud, and delivered in partnership with Accenture, the My Unilever app unlocks the opportunity for Unilever's 53,000+ factory-based colleagues to have easy and secure access to key Unilever systems. It also enables one-click entry to Google Workspace , which includes the communication and collaboration apps such as Gmail, Calendar, Docs, Drive, Chat, Meet, and more, relied on by more than three billion users and over 10 million customers. The app also utilises Appsheet, Google's no-code platform, as the main end-user interface for the My Unilever application.

The My Unilever app will also give users access to a variety of third-party tools including learning and payroll, some of which were previously only accessible through paper-based methods or via time-consuming in-factory processes. In streamlining these previous methods, My Unilever helps to save time and increase productivity - benefits that will continue to grow as the application expands into more use-cases.

Adam Raeburn-James, Chief Technology Officer at Unilever comments: "Digital transformation, at its heart, is about people. In launching the My Unilever app, we're helping our factory-based colleagues to become digitally connected. By giving all of our people access to key HR, support and learning systems, we can continue to work towards our goal of ensuring that everyone at Unilever can develop the future-fit skills they need for the evolving workplace by 2025.

"Our partnership with Google Cloud allows us to continue taking our use of technology to the next level. Alongside this, we're drawing on Accenture's global expertise in deployment, change and adoption, to ensure the best possible transition and experience for our colleagues. We've already received great feedback across our recent pilot programme."

"This partnership will help support Unilever in building this capability for the future, and we are excited to be part of this journey," said Laurence Lafont, Vice President, Strategic Industries EMEA, Google Cloud. "With Google Cloud's technology, Unilever's factory-based colleagues are now able to connect in a new way, supporting them to develop and thrive. The My Unilever app brings the business closer together as one team, empowering them to achieve more."

The My Unilever app will be available to download on personal and corporate devices (iOS and Android), or on shared on-site computers, all using Google's built-in security and compliance platform.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our global sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while aiming to:

- improve the health of the planet;

- improve people's health, confidence and wellbeing;

- and contribute to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.

