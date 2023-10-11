BPD names Anne DiNapoli Block as Managing Director, Data Solutions & Analytics

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BPD has announced the appointment of Anne DiNapoli Block as Managing Director, Data Solutions & Analytics. A seasoned thought leader in the productization of data and technology, Ms. DiNapoli Block will be charged with further enhancing BPD's industry-leading, data-driven marketing solutions for health systems throughout the United States.

BPD has announced the appointment of Anne DiNapoli Block as Managing Director, Data Solutions & Analytics. (PRNewswire)

BPD has announced the appointment of Anne DiNapoli Block as Managing Director, Data Solutions & Analytics.

Prior to joining BPD, she served as SVP, Head of Strategy, Communications & Retail Media for Trade School where she led the company's productization of digital solutions for Fortune 100 brands.

"Now, more than ever, healthcare systems need marketing partners that can deliver transformational ROI. We've been able to do that through our groundbreaking precision marketing product. To build upon that phenomenal success, we sought a leader to develop 'what's next' to ensure our clients have access to a complete array of world-class products that provide unprecedented healthcare consumer insights, powerful turnkey solutions and closed loop ROI tracking and reporting.," said Jason Brown, CEO of BPD. "With Anne at the helm, BPD will bring these solutions to market, taking best practices from the CPG space and innovate against those learnings for the benefit of healthcare brands everywhere."

"I am honored to be part of BPD and work with this talented team to continue to grow our suite of industry-changing data products," said Ms. DiNapoli Block.

BPD is a full-service marketing services firm representing hospitals and healthcare systems, as well as other major companies in the health sector, throughout the United States.

For more information, please visit www.bpdhealthcare.com or contact:

Jason Brown

CEO

Ph. 561-276-7701

j brown@bpdadvertising.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BPD