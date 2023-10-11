Artist Cole Hauser Launches New Coffee Brand, "Free Rein Coffee Company"

Born from the cowboy tradition and founded on the pursuit of the American Dream, Free Rein provides coffee for the hard-working men and women who "Get Up & Get After It."

SAN ANGELO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, actor Cole Hauser , star of Yellowstone, officially launched Free Rein Coffee Company , a new coffee brand that draws its spirit from the open promise of the American Dream, paying tribute to the hard working cowboys that he grew up around on and off set. Alongside Hauser, are friends Karl Pfluger, Aron Marquez, and Paul Anderson, who come from different walks of life but were bonded by a belief that the American Dream is out there waiting, so long as you're willing to work for it. With its rich flavors, carefully crafted blends, and a nod to the rugged spirit of the West, Free Rein aims to provide great coffee that captures the essence of the untamed Western landscape.

Free Rein is available to purchase now and aims to provide great coffee that captures the essence of the untamed Western landscape through its rich flavors, carefully crafted blends, and a nod to the rugged spirit of the West. (PRNewswire)

In order to capture the true flavor of cowboy country, the team knew it needed to find a roaster deeply rooted in the frontier. And last year, they found one, buying a small-batch roasting facility in San Angelo, Texas that has been perfecting its craft for over 25 years. With the heart of the West as its foundation, Free Rein is uniquely built with the hardworking cowboy tradition in mind. Today, Free Rein brings its bold flavors to kitchen tables, campfires, wood sheds, and workplaces across America, wherever dreams are being chased.

"With Free Rein, we're not only crafting a premium coffee experience, but also paying a heartfelt homage to the American Dream," said Cole Hauser, Founder of Free Rein. "As a nation built on dreams and aspirations, we want to inspire the go-getters, the dreamers, and the believers to fuel their pursuits. Just as the American Dream knows no boundaries, we aim to exceed expectations and create a legacy of our own—one that is deeply connected to our roots and the core values that shaped us. I am so excited for everyone to finally have their hands on this coffee!"

Whether it's bold flavors like Heavy Spur, a high caffeine blend; Branded, a fiery blend of cayenne and cinnamon; Cole's signature dark roast blend American Dirt; or Homestead, a balanced, comfortable coffee to relax by the fire with, Free Rein knows better than anyone how to make smooth coffee for the hardest day. Available in six different blends at $15.99 per 12-ounce bag, Free Rein aspires to energize every American Dream with great coffee. In addition to coffee, Free Rein also offers everyday provisions for those who charge hard, including a line of drinkware and apparel with hats, shirts and more.

"When creating Free Rein, we set out to build a brand inspired by those who forged their paths in pursuit of prosperity, through the determination and resilience that defines the American Spirit," said Karl Pfluger, entrepreneur and Co-Founder of Free Rein. "Rooted in the spirit of ambition, perseverance, and unyielding optimism, we imagined Free Rein as a lifestyle; whether it's our coffee or the line of apparel and gear, we want you to ride for the brand."

Free Rein will be donating a portion of sales to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a nonprofit that empowers families of the fallen and severely wounded Special Operations Warriors, where Hauser is a longtime supporter and Board Member.

For more information and to purchase the coffee or lifestyle goods, please visit freereincoffee.com and follow us on Instagram at @freereincoffeecompany .

About Free Rein Coffee Company:

Free Rein's mission is to provide high quality coffee to every early riser, midnight oil burner, dream chaser, risk taker, cowboy and cowgirl who wants to bust the day open. Fired up by those who embody the hard charging spirit of the American Dream, Cole decided to found a coffee company that paid homage to them. He partnered up with friends Karl Pfluger, Aron Marquez, Paul Anderson, who all shared the same dream around quality coffee. Bold flavor. Small batch. 100% roasted in the USA. Together they searched for a roaster who embodied the pioneer's spirit, and eventually found the Deckers, a family that had been roasting coffee in San Angelo, Texas for over 25 years. The four friends decided to bring the family's West Texas heritage and know-how, and run with it, to wherever dreams are being chased. Free Rein is available in whole beans, ground beans, and single-serve pod formats; and ready to wear as a line of branded apparel and gear. To learn more visit freereincoffee.com .

Free Rein was founded by Cole Hauser, alongside Karl Pfluger, Aron Marquez, and Paul Anderson who all share a belief that the American Dream is out there waiting, so long as you’re willing to work for it. (PRNewswire)

Free Rein (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Free Rein