Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity to Host the 2024 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity will host the 2024 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, Habitat for Humanity International announced today. The news was shared with a ceremonial passing of the hammer between Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region and Twin Cities Habitat during the closing ceremony of this year's week-long blitz build in Charlotte.

President and CEO Chris Coleman receives the ceremonial hammer on behalf of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, host of the 2024 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project (from left: Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Chip Carter, Becky Carter, Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region President and CEO Laura Belcher, Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford) (PRNewswire)

"President and Mrs. Carter helped open doors for thousands of Habitat homeowners while advancing racial equity in housing," said Chris Coleman, president and CEO of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. "It is an honor to be selected as host of the 2024 Carter Work Project and carry on the Carters' inspiring legacy of service and generosity to others."

Over five days, more than 2,200 volunteers from around the world helped build 27 of the homes that will make up The Meadows at Plato Price, a west Charlotte neighborhood where a segregation-era, all-Black school that also served as a social and civic engagement hub for the Black community, once stood.

"It has truly been a blessing to watch everyone come together and 'get to work' the way President Carter has always encouraged us to do," said Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckord. "We are grateful for the inspiring demonstration of love here in Charlotte, and look forward to building more affordable homes in the Twin Cities next year."

Historic footage and images from prior Carter Work Projects are available at habitat.ngo/CWPphotos.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

Habitat for Humanity logo. (PRNewsFoto/HABITAT FOR HUMANITY) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International