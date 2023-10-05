ZŪM NEARS 100% ON TIME PICKUP PERFORMANCE IN HOWARD COUNTY MARYLAND

Data and Proprietary Technology Help HCPSS Fix Systemic School Bus Challenges

HOWARD COUNTY, Md., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm today announced that it has delivered two weeks of nearly 100% on-time pick up performance for its 1,250 routes transporting around 20,000 students daily in Howard County, Maryland.

Zum proudly helped Howard County return to on time bus performance, following substantial issues in September that impacted several bus contractors. The root cause of initial on time problems was Howard County Public Schools System's shift to a new 3-tier bell schedule and the compression of all routes. These two changes unintentionally required several transportation contractors to achieve the impossible: complete 50% more routes in 33% less time vs. the previous school year.

HCPSS's modified bell schedule announced September 20th — which was informed by data and Zum's proprietary cloud-based software — substantially addressed on time performance. In the past two weeks Zum has achieved nearly 100% on-time pick-ups for all morning and afternoon bus routes.

New bell times (PRNewswire)

New bell times (PRNewswire)

"We understand Howard County experienced significant challenges at the start of this school year, and recognize and respect the frustration caused by early delays," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO of Zum. "In partnership with HCPSS leadership, Zum has worked tirelessly to resolve Howard County's long-standing bussing challenges, and the improved results speak for themselves. We want to extend a special thanks to families for their patience and to all bus drivers who have been working day in and day out to serve the students and families of Howard County."

Bolstered by strong performance on all routes, Zum is now focused on resolving a small number of lingering challenges with afternoon drop-offs in Howard County. While Zum's Tier 1 and 2 afternoon drop-offs are consistently nearing 100% on time performance, a small number of Tier 3 services are not yet meeting this standard. These delays are occurring on only 4% of Zum's 1,250 daily routes in Howard County. Utilizing data analytics and its cloud-based software, Zum is actively working with HCPSS to address these outstanding issues.

To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to modernize student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

About Zūm

Zum has reimagined student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system. Our robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of their families. Zūm provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of the communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with EV transition. Learn more at www.ridezum.com.

CONTACT:

press@ridezum.com

Zum today announced that it has delivered two weeks of nearly 100% on-time pick up performance for its 1,250 routes transporting around 20,000 students daily in Howard County, Maryland. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zūm