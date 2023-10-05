New AI in BREAKTHRU NOW Helping Bars & Restaurants Stock the Beverages Consumers Want

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a customer-first mindset driving Breakthru Beverage Group's strategic decision making, the company has enhanced its proprietary eCommerce platform BREAKTHRU NOW with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and other personalization tools. The result is a B2B eCommerce experience that combines business tracking and market insights with the ease and information more regularly found on consumer-facing online shopping platforms.

"This is not technology for technology's sake. This integration brings tools that help our customers – bars, restaurants and retailers – build and grow their business," said Mike Boswell, Vice President, Digital and eCommerce at Breakthru. "Year-over-year BREAKTHRU NOW data shows that customers using the platform see an average of 7% growth in annual sales verses those who don't use the platform, and we expect that to grow as it will only get smarter and more personalized with continued use."

BREAKTHRU NOW's personalized experience begins from the moment of account creation with product segmentation based on attributes like location, on- or off-premise and account type, getting as specific as possible to determine the best product and size suggestions. The platform then uses this information, combined with sales data from all channels, to show customers specific, personalized recommendations throughout the shopping process.

The eCommerce platform also leverages AI to influence default product sorting and suggest products based on several metrics. BREAKTHRU NOW can suggest brands based on popularity, sales revenue or size to help stores fill out the shelf and maximize their portfolio of products. It can also present related products if the item searched for is unavailable and the AI tool even suggests products for bars and retailers that their competitive set is purchasing.

"From technology and trends to helping customers grow their business, our eyes are on the future with BREAKTHRU NOW," added Boswell. "We will continue to invest in the platform to make it the easiest, most customer-focused eCommerce tool in the industry."

Customers are reporting back through sales consultants that BREAKTHRU NOW is making account management easier and quicker than ever before. It also drives efficiency and effectiveness for Breakthru sales consultants by removing many administrative tasks, which frees them to work with customers and provide expertise on brand insights, consumer sentiment and industry and category trends.

The addition of AI and other personalization tools to BREAKTHRU NOW illustrates the company's commitment to a customer-first approach, meeting them where they are and delivering a best-in-class experience every day. The platform recently passed a milestone of $300 million in lifetime sales since its phased rollout in April 2021 and is live in 12 U.S. markets, with expansion to Pennsylvania this year and to Washington, D.C. and California in 2024.

"AI is all around us, especially as consumers. Done correctly, AI will seamlessly work behind the scenes to enhance and personalize the consumer experience. Doing it well requires that companies using AI know the right questions to ask and how to feed the machine to create a seamless user experience," said Boswell. "That's what sets this apart—we know the customers, suppliers and people we service, and we are able to put that expertise to work to create the best possible experience for them."

BREAKTHRU NOW offers the company's full wine, spirits, beer and non-alcoholic product catalog as well as access to online payments, order and delivery statuses including track-my-truck and integrated support to help customers manage their businesses whenever and wherever is best for them.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.

